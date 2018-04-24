The Sun News
Latest
24th April 2018 - Okorocha congratulates Miracle, BBNaija winner
24th April 2018 - Imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist wins 2018 UN Press Freedom Prize
24th April 2018 - Switzerland returned $322.5m Abacha loot with interest – Envoy
24th April 2018 - Angola sacks Army boss
24th April 2018 - Court dismisses suit to stop MTN IPO
24th April 2018 - BREAKING: Mass casualty averted in Bama as 3 suicide bombers die in explosion
24th April 2018 - Adeosun, Emefiele reply Emir of Kano, “We were not scheduled to be at US-Nigeria summit”
24th April 2018 - Okada riders shut down Ekiti, drum support for Fayose’s deputy
24th April 2018 - NBC should be more proactive with music before radio airplay –Okpei
24th April 2018 - US-Nigeria summit: FG defends ministers
Home / Entertainment / Okorocha congratulates Miracle, BBNaija winner

Okorocha congratulates Miracle, BBNaija winner

— 24th April 2018

NAN

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has described Miracle Igbokwe, winner of Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition, as a good ambassador of the state.

Miracle was on Sunday announced winner of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show.

He emerged the overall best with over 38 per cent of the 30 million votes cast in the grande finale.

Okorocha said that state would celebrate him for representing it well.

He also commended the organisers of the programme for initiating a good a youth-oriented programme.

Miracle’s total prize included N25 million cash, a Sub-Urban Vehicle (SUV) worth N12 million and a trip for two valued N4.7 million, Television and other electronic items worth N3.3 million.

BBNaija, which is hosted in South Africa, started on Jan. 28, with 20 housemates who were gradually evicted with only five housemates going into the final.

Miracle beat Cee-c, Tobi, Alex and Nina to clinch the prize.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Switzerland returned $322.5m Abacha loot with interest – Envoy

— 24th April 2018

NAN Switzerland said it has returned all the money kept in the country by late Nigeria’s Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha, with 1.5 million dollars interest. Amb. Pio Wennubst, Assistant Director-General and Head, Global Cooperation Department, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New…

  • Court dismisses suit to stop MTN IPO

    — 24th April 2018

    On Monday, the Court of Appeal dismissed an application filed by one Dr Charles Mekwunye to prevent the listing of shares of telecoms carrier MTN on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The Court awarded N300,000 costs against Dr Mekwunye (in favour of MTN), and held that the application was a gross abuse of the court process….

  • BREAKING: Mass casualty averted in Bama as 3 suicide bombers die in explosion

    — 24th April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Security operatives have thwarted attempts by three suicide bombers to cause mass casualties through IED in Bama, Borno’s second largest town, the terrorists only succeeding in blowing themselves up in the process. Police said the three suicide bombers had attempted to infiltrate the town at about 10 p.m. on Monday but were…

  • Adeosun, Emefiele reply Emir of Kano, “We were not scheduled to be at US-Nigeria summit”

    — 24th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, have exonerated themselves from the blame by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamiso Sanusi, who decried the poor attendance of governors, ministers at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018. The Emir had said the poor showing at the…

  • Okada

    Okada riders shut down Ekiti, drum support for Fayose’s deputy

    — 24th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Hundreds of Okada (Motorcycle) riders yesterday shut down Ado Ekiti, the state capital of Ekiti State to drum support for the deputy governor, Olusola Eleka. Eleka, who is Governor Ayodele Fayose’s deputy, is an aspirant for the July 14 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Okada riders had besieged…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share