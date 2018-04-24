Okorocha congratulates BBN 3 winner, Miracle

• Organisers got 30m votes in finale

Zika Bobby; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has congratulated an indigene of the state, Miracle Igbokwe, for winning the third edition of Big Brother Naija, a reality show.

Okorocha, in a congratulatory message contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, described Miracle as a good ambassador of the state. The governor also remarked that he was not surprised that Miracle emerged winner.

He commended the 23-year old undergraduate for conducting himself well, for 12 weeks and expressed happiness that he garnered over 38 percent of the votes cast.

The governor hinted that the state government would give Igbokwe the attention he deserves. He equally commended organisers of the reality show and Multichoice, for coming up with such a youth–oriented show.

After three months of suspense, drama, intrigue and controversy, Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala, ended on Sunday night, with 30 million votes cast by viewers. A total of 170 million votes were cast in the three-month event, making it the highest votes cast in an Africa television reality show.

Miracle won N25 million cash, a sports utility vehicle and other prizes with a combined worth of N45 million.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola, hosted a live viewing in Lagos, and coverage of the show switched between Nigeria and South Africa, where the show held.

Five finalists, Tobi, Cee-C, Nina, Miracle and Alex were then joined in the house by Ebuka, the show’s host, who gave them opportunities to clear the air on several controversial issues in the house.

Nina was the first to leave the house, followed by Alex and Tobi, respectively.

Viewers also got the chance to hear from past housemates who were at the Lagos venue, as Bisola probed them on their relationships and ventures outside the house..