ACHUZIE Okorocha

Okorocha assures Achuzie's children of govt's support

12th April 2018

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has assured the children of the late war veteran, Col. Joe Achuzie, of government’s support to the family during the burial of their father.

The governor gave the assurance, on Wednesday, when the two sons of the late  Achuzie visited him at the Government House, Owerri, to formerly inform him of the death of their father and also brief him on the burial arrangement.

Receiving them at the Government House, Governor Okorocha, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, noted that the Late Achuzie was a strong believer in the Unity of Nigeria and the Igbo race, adding that one could talk about the Igbo race without talking about the late warlord.

Governor Okorocha further said, “Col. Achuzie was one of us. Even when he was sick, we were meeting here. His Excellency has directed that we must receive the children and also support them for the burial of the Late War Veteran. He was one person that believed in Imo State and in the governor and saw the governor as a leader.”

He further stated “Col. Achuzie was one man that believed in the unity of Nigeria and Igbo race. We can’t talk about Igbo race without talking about Col. Achuzie. History will not make itself. I was opportune to meet with Col. Achuzie. And even at his old age, he was still looking strong like a military man who was ready to go for a combat.

“Col. Achuzie was very close to His Excellency, Owelle Okorocha and the governor has asked me to condole with the family and by the special grace of God, he will be at the burial. We condole with the family and may his soul rest in Peace,” Governor Okorocha said.

To express his love for the family of the late warlord, the governor gave Achuzie’s children the sum of N5million for the preparation of the funeral of their father.

In his response, Simeon Achuzie, in company of his brother and on behalf of the family, thanked the governor for the kind gesture.

The late Col. Achuzie was until his death, the Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo and hailed from Delta State.

