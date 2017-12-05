Okorocha appoints sister as Happiness and Couples Fulfilment commissioner

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha has sworn-in 28 new commissioners, amongst who is his younger sister, Ogechi Ololo, as commissioner for Happiness and Couples Fulfilment.

The swearing in of the new commissioners came 10 months after the dissolution of the State Exective Council.

Also sworn-in were newly-appointed Transition Committee Chairmen for the 27 council areas of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), yesterday, Okorocha, who tasked the new appointees to prove their worth in the Rescue Mission Government, said his administration has already completed more than 1,000 projects and will do everything possible to complete the remaining before May 29, 2019.

He charged the new appointees to work as if they have only few weeks to deliver and leave their marks in their respective ministries and local governments and, see themselves as men and women on a rescue mission,.

The governor added that they have come to be part of the success story of the administration and to contribute their own quotas.

“You are the privileged group that has the opportunity to make names for yourselves and put your signatures in the sands of time. I want to remind all of you that this appointment is not business as usual. We shall not tolerate any sharp practice or corruption of any type. Neither shall we accept indolence or laziness. You have been called to duty, to help us achieve our vision in the Rescue Mission Project.

“At this moment, I charge you all to be good ambassadors of the Rescue Mission Project wherever you find yourselves. To the Transition Committee Chairman, you must ensure that on-going projects are completed especially the schools, chapels, etc.”

The new commissioners and their portfolios are as follows: Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri (Information), Lady Ugochi Nnana–Okoro (Agric & Food Security), Hon. Gertrude Oduka (Primary & Secondary Education), Chief Dr. Jones Uzoka (Niger Delta Affairs), Hon. Uchendu Chijioke Mark (Public Utilities), Hon. Gerald C. Okolie (Rural Development), Hon. Dr. Cyril Okafor (Tourism), Engr. Emmanuel Umunnakwe Ojinere (Trade & Investment), Chief Lasbery Anyanwu (Transport), Hon. Onwueyiagwu Valentine (Youth Development) , Hon. Ngozi Njoku (Gender & Social Development), Chief Mrs Josephine Udoji (Works), Hon. Achilike Nwawuike (Internal Resources & Pension Matters), Prof. Emenalo Chizoba (Tertiary Education), Hon. Nwamerenini Chukwuka (Labour), Hon. Dr. Iyke Njoku (Planning, Budget & Statistics), Hon. Barr. Emma Ibediro (Local Government), Hon. Barr. Obinna Mbata (Finance), Hon Dr. Martin Ohiri (Sports), Hon. Mgbeanulu Obinna (Environment & Natural Resources), Hon. Emma Buka Iwuanyanwu (Science & Technology & Vocational Education), Hon Angela Uwakwem (Health), Hon. Mbawuike (Informal Sector & Market Development), Chief Tony Umezuruike (Housing), Prince Chidi Nwaturuocha (Public Safety), Dr. Ernest Nwigbo (Inter-Government Affairs & Donor Agencies), Hon Duru Okechukwu (CGC & Traditional Affairs) and Hon. Emeka Benjamin (Special Duties).

In addition to the 28 commissioners, the governor also announced Chief Kingsley Uju, deputy chief of staff, as the supervisory commissioner in the Ministry of Land and chairman, Bureau for Land.