Okorocha is Adolph Hitler of Igboland – IPOB

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of Igboland.
In a statement by its media and publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group noted that any impartial observer who visits Imo State will think that Hitler’s Third Reich has been resurrected in the peace-loving central region of Biafraland.
Mr Powerful said the gestapo style round up of innocent mothers during a peaceful protest, their unlawful detention by the government, ongoing torture and humiliation of the entire Igbo race, have taken another more sinister step.
He regretted that the forced pregnancy test for all the women including grandmothers by the prison authorities, is a devilish and sinister intrusion into the health of mothers reminiscent of the fate of Jewish women endured in Concentration Camps in Europe during the Holocaust.
He said: “That this is allowed to happen in the 21st century, is an indictment of the impotency of United Nations, Britain, Africa Union and countless other human rights groups that receive aid and grants to defend human rights but only end up aiding gross violation of human rights in Biafra. Who in their right mind will subject a 64 year old woman to a pregnancy test, if not for the purpose of humiliation and inflicting of bodily harm.
“We the worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wish to notify the world that plans to subject our women to invasive and undignified pregnancy test is a genocidal medical experimentation we will not allow to be performed on our mothers. No pregnancy will be conducted. The best option remains for the government to release our mothers unconditionally so they can seek independent medical attention elsewhere.”
He said it is common knowledge that the Buhari regime has done and is still doing everything within its powers to eliminate as many Biafrans as possible.
“The mass murder of IPOB family members by Buratai’s Nigerian soldiers in Igweocha (Port Harcourt), Nkpor, Enugu, Onitsha, Aba, Umuahia, Mbiama Bayelsa State is still fresh in our memory. This latest plan to forcefully subject our mothers and grand mothers to pregnancy test is part of a wider ploy to contaminate and infect them with diseases that may prove incurable in the long run. We ask that Imo State government desist from this deadly medical experimentation on our mothers,” he said.
He wondered why those he described as Certified Fulani terror groups like Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, their militant wing, the Fulani herdsmen are immune from prosecution but innocent Igbo mothers can be locked up, brutalised and experimented upon.
But reacting to the statement by IPOB, Governor Okorocha said he was not ready to join issues with the proscribed group and wondered how the arrest of the women protesters in Imo by the police authorities concerned him.
Speaking with Saturday Sun on phone, the Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo said IPOB should tell the world how the Imo State government is involved in the Imo State incident.
He said that the governor would not lose sleep over the statement by IPOB as he is already used to such blackmail.
Meanwhile, the presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has called for the immediate release of the 227 Women pro-Biafra protesters remanded in prison custody since last week in Owerri.
In a statement, he said Nigeria is not an animal farm where some are more equal than the others with some people being treated as slaves.
Prof. Moghalu who made the demand yesterday in Owerri , Imo state capital when he came on a solidarity visit to Owerri prisons, queried why women who were on a peaceful protest should be arrested and detained in a prison for over a week.
He said in a democracy, the people have the right to express their views and should not be locked up.
