Okorocha is Adolph Hitler of Igboland – IPOB

But reacting to the statement by IPOB, Governor Okorocha said he was not ready to join issues with the proscribed group and wondered how the arrest of the women protesters in Imo by the police authorities concerned him.

Speaking with Saturday Sun on phone, the Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo said IPOB should tell the world how the Imo State government is involved in the Imo State incident.

He said that the governor would not lose sleep over the statement by IPOB as he is already used to such blackmail.

Meanwhile, the presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has called for the immediate release of the 227 Women pro-Biafra protesters remanded in prison custody since last week in Owerri.

In a statement, he said Nigeria is not an animal farm where some are more equal than the others with some people being treated as slaves.

Prof. Moghalu who made the demand yesterday in Owerri , Imo state capital when he came on a solidarity visit to Owerri prisons, queried why women who were on a peaceful protest should be arrested and detained in a prison for over a week.

He said in a democracy, the people have the right to express their views and should not be locked up.