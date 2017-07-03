The Sun News
Okonofua, Femi Adesina, Igbokwe join ICMI Governing Council

3rd July 2017

The  Institute of Change Management International (ICMI) has announced the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Prof. Friday Okonofua, presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, ace Accountant, Chief Edwin Igbokwe and Engr. Mofoluwaso Adesina as members of Governing Council.

ICMI Registrar, Mr. Joseph Anetor, who made the disclosure at the weekend, said the appointments of the members were in recognition of their wealth of experience, integrity and professionalism.

While Prof. Okonofua is an academic and renowned gyanecologist, Mr. Adesina is a thoroughbred journalist, media manager, former President of the Guild of Editors and currently, Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity.

Apart from being a professional Accountant, Chief Igbokwe is also media consultant and executive chairman Chuduak Limited and Engr Graphic Limited.

On his part, Engr. Adesina, Executive Director at Cakasa Engineering Services Limited, is a change management champion and advocate, with experience cutting across manufacturing and the oil and gas sectors.

According to Anetor, the mandate of the council is to guide the Institute in its quest to fulfilling its cardinal purpose, which include the training of skilled and competent change managers across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Meanwhile, ICMI, which is registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission and approved by the Federal Ministry of Education to regulate, train and certify practitioners in the practice of organisational change management, is currently offering direct membership to interested professionals across all sectors of the business community, government establishments, agencies and

institutions.

According to Anetor, who is a human resource expert, ICMI was established as a critical intervention and response to the urgent need and response (delete) to build change management capacity across all serious through the development of the change management competences.

Getting businesses to run smoothly and the team aligned to the business strategy, he noted, required a radical re-assessment of current change management practices in organisations in order to

achieve desirable business outcomes.

Mr. Anetor encouraged aspiring and career-minded supervisors, managers and leaders of businesses, organisations, institutions, agencies and others to take advantage of the open window for direct membership to join the institute while it remains open.

He also urged potential members and others  who have already  been offered provisional membership to visit the institute’s website regularly for information on  the next induction date.

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
