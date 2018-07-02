Okon Victor Iyanam: A tribute

Ebere Wabara Just three encounters: First was when he attended a top management meeting at Equitorial Trust Bank (ETB)as a representative of Mr. Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jnr., GCON, from Globacom. I was privileged to be at the top-echelon strategy session on grounds of my possible marketing communications intervention to reposition the bank from the perspective of public relations, perception management and reputational re-engineering. Before then, I had heard so much lofty things about this guy brutally murdered last Wednesday night in Mowe bordered by Lagos and Ogun states. The only thing I took away from that auspicious gathering was his summit cerebral composure. His intellectual contributions to the parley were exceptionally magisterial. You could feel his brilliance subsumed in a profundity of humility. The second encounter was when I was redeployed to Globacom from ETB at the instance of Dr. Adenuga. Mr. Ayodele Asagba, formerly of Globacom’s PR Unit, as a forrunner in the PR Unit, was taking me to Okon’s office at the Mike Adenug’s Towers on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island from our own PR office at Ologun Agbaje, off Adeola Odeku, to sign a paper for me as the Executive Director supervising us. We met him in the lift and after exchanging pleasantries, he asked where we were going to and we said his office to sign a document. Without any bossy mien swooshed in haughtiness, he stretched his hand, took the document and signed.

The last encounter not too long ago was when he called me to say that he did not know that I had left Globacom until he read something I had written in this column to that effect. We agreed to interface and see how we could be useful to each other. We never met or spoke again for inexplicable “Lagos” reasons! Last week’s tragedy ended any such mutual prospects. Three brief encounters that speak eternal volumes. Okon is alive in us! Dying is for all of us. So, weep not for Victor but thank God for his impactful and victorious life. If it were a function of physicians or resource availability, nothing would have happened to Okon because he had the capacity and network to make him an exception to death! Alas, death will always come. As Okon departs, he will continue to live without difficulty arising from the vacuum he has created. Nobody should think much of his death or dying because everyone’s got to die. Fatality is an unconscionable thing. Nobody desires it.

The Iyanams are not alone in this translation. All Okon’s ex-classmates, former colleagues, friends of his and all those he had interacted with at multifarious forums share in this grief. We cannot afford to be inconsolable irrespective of the fondness and bonding that existed between us and the funloving dude. Okon meant so much to Globacom alumni and current employees—I know full well even from a distance. The only consolation we have is that wherever he is now, he knows how pained we are, considering especially the gruesome circumstances of his death. Who in this world will now give us all the pieces of advice and counsel you gave “the boys” intermittently? The circumstance, timing and suddenness of your departure will continue to amaze your corporate clan for a very long time. You were a compass for most of those who encountered you. It still looks like a dream, a fairytale spun under moonlight, an illusion, a mirage, a huge joke and, above all, just an unbelievable stunt! Alas, Okon has left us unceremoniously without any parting word! Here goes a fine gentleman, a scholastic giant who radiated love in all spheres of human existentialism. This columnist wants to let Okon’s spirit know that he did a great job while here and wish him a safe journey. I will remember his smile, his warmth, his zestful energy, his love for life, family and friends, but also his business partners and clients, many of whom over time also became friends. He worked very hard all his life, up until the very abrupt end. He made a difference in the lives of many. I invite you to join all the “old boys” of Globacom and our successors and celebrate together. Do not weep for Okon, please!