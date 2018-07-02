The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - Okon Victor Iyanam: A tribute
2nd July 2018 - Carnage and poverty as national tragedies
2nd July 2018 - Lagos fuel fire ignites panic in Apapa, Mile 2, Kirikiri
2nd July 2018 - FAAC controversy: NNPC, states fight dirty over declining remittances
2nd July 2018 - Pomp, as LDS church marks 40th anniversary in Nigeria
2nd July 2018 - We’re addressing MSMEs’ financing nightmare – Okpanachi, Development Bank of Nigeria MD/CEO
2nd July 2018 - National avocado policy can break export barriers
2nd July 2018 - Edo state, IITA partner on cassava transformation
2nd July 2018 - GAIN Executive Directors win 2018 World Food Prize
2nd July 2018 - Why government’s losing revenue in mining sector
Home / Opinion / Okon Victor Iyanam: A tribute
OKON VICTOR INYANAM

Okon Victor Iyanam: A tribute

— 2nd July 2018

Ebere Wabara

Just three encounters: First was when he attended a top management meeting at Equitorial Trust Bank (ETB)as a representative of Mr. Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jnr., GCON, from Globacom. I was privileged to be at the top-echelon strategy session on grounds of my possible marketing communications intervention to reposition the bank from the perspective of public relations, perception management and reputational re-engineering.

Before then, I had heard so much lofty things about this guy brutally murdered last Wednesday night in Mowe bordered by Lagos and Ogun states. The only thing I took away from that auspicious gathering was his summit cerebral composure. His intellectual contributions to the parley were exceptionally magisterial. You could feel his brilliance subsumed in a profundity of humility.

The second encounter was when I was redeployed to Globacom from ETB at the instance of Dr. Adenuga. Mr. Ayodele Asagba, formerly of Globacom’s PR Unit, as a forrunner in the PR Unit, was taking me to Okon’s office at the Mike Adenug’s Towers on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island from our own PR office at Ologun Agbaje, off Adeola Odeku, to sign a paper for me as the Executive Director supervising us. We met him in the lift and after exchanging pleasantries, he asked where we were going to and we said his office to sign a document. Without any bossy mien swooshed in haughtiness, he stretched his hand, took the document and signed.

The last encounter not too long ago was when he called me to say that he did not know that I had left Globacom until he read something I had written in this column to that effect. We agreed to interface and see how we could be useful to each other. We never met or spoke again for inexplicable “Lagos” reasons! Last week’s tragedy ended any such mutual prospects.

Three brief encounters that speak eternal volumes. Okon is alive in us! Dying is for all of us. So, weep not for Victor but thank God for his impactful and victorious life.

If it were a function of physicians or resource availability, nothing would have happened to Okon because he had the capacity and network to make him an exception to death! Alas, death will always come.

As Okon departs, he will continue to live without difficulty arising from the vacuum he has created. Nobody should think much of his death or dying because everyone’s got to die. Fatality is an unconscionable thing. Nobody desires it.

The Iyanams are not alone in this translation. All Okon’s ex-classmates, former colleagues, friends of his and all those he had interacted with at multifarious forums share in this grief. We cannot afford to be inconsolable irrespective of the fondness and bonding that existed between us and the funloving dude.

Okon meant so much to Globacom alumni and current employees—I know full well even from a distance. The only consolation we have is that wherever he is now, he knows how pained we are, considering especially the gruesome circumstances of his death.

Who in this world will now give us all the pieces of advice and counsel you gave “the boys” intermittently? The circumstance, timing and suddenness of your departure will continue to amaze your corporate clan for a very long time.

You were a compass for most of those who encountered you. It still looks like a dream, a fairytale spun under moonlight, an illusion, a mirage, a huge joke and, above all, just an unbelievable stunt! Alas, Okon has left us unceremoniously without any parting word! Here goes a fine gentleman, a scholastic giant who radiated love in all spheres of human existentialism.

This columnist wants to let Okon’s spirit know that he did a great job while here and wish him a safe journey. I will remember his smile, his warmth, his zestful energy, his love for life, family and friends, but also his business partners and clients, many of whom over time also became friends. He worked very hard all his life, up until the very abrupt end. He made a difference in the lives of many. I invite you to join all the “old boys” of Globacom and our successors and celebrate together. Do not weep for Okon, please!

This man of many robust icons would be remembered for multifarious things. He meant so much to people from all walks of life. He had a passion for attending events: be they wedding, child or house dedication, hospital visitation, village meetings, religious gatherings and burials as if he knew that it would soon be his turn to go the way of all humanity. He had regard for everyone irrespective of your status or social standing in the society. His exponential success and modest opulence did not elicit haughtiness from him.

His attitudinal disposition and compassion for the less-privileged were unparalleled. Anyone who knew him would attest to this aspect of his life. He was too considerate to a fault. He used to cater to other people’s needs while depriving himself of such comfort. Such gestures gave him great joy and satisfaction.

His spirit is carried on by siblings and extended family of in-laws, relations and a multitude of friends. Most people who associated with him will continue to celebrate him even in death because he was a bundle of love, joy and profound kindness. Some people were privileged to learn from him invaluable lessons of life, which they appreciate more now on his translation.

Okon, sleep well. The fond memories you created linger on in our hearts! I commit your soul to God’s bosom.

Okon, it is well with you—remain a victor.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAAC MEETING

FAAC controversy: NNPC, states fight dirty over declining remittances

— 2nd July 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja The frosty relationship between the 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) since March 2018 has continued to deteriorate steadily with Nigerian citizens including civil servants taking a hit unknown to many. At the heart of this ugly trend…

  • OKPANACHI

    We’re addressing MSMEs’ financing nightmare – Okpanachi, Development Bank of Nigeria MD/CEO

    — 2nd July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja When Mr. Tony Okpanachi was appointed the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) in 2017, his mission was to alleviate the financing constraints faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and small corporates in Nigeria. His job remains to provide financing, partial credit guarantees and technical assistance…

  • AVOCADO

    National avocado policy can break export barriers

    — 2nd July 2018

    Steve Agbota Avocado commonly referred to as the African Pear has the potential for fostering Nigeria’s industrial growth. The fruit also known as “green gold” for the high prices it fetches can generate foreign exchange in large volume annually. But despite an abundant water supply, a favorable climate, and wide areas of arable land to…

  • IITA

    Edo state, IITA partner on cassava transformation

    — 2nd July 2018

    The Edo State Government and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), last week agreed to join forces to bring about transformational change in cassava, as the oil-rich state embarks on reforms to diversify its economy. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, revealed his administration’s plan to work with IITA after he gave a speech at…

  • GAIN - 2018 WORLD FOOD PRIZE

    GAIN Executive Directors win 2018 World Food Prize

    — 2nd July 2018

    The World Food Prize Foundation has awarded the 2018 World Food Prize to the Executive Director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) Dr. Lawrence Haddad, and the former Special Adviser to the UN Secretary General, Dr. David Nabarro. In a press release made available to newsmen, by GAIN, both Lawrence and David were…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share