Okogie, Adebanjo, 2 of a rare kind

Pa Adebanjo, on the other hand, is a renowned politician and prominent chieftain of the pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere. He never pretended about his stance on issues. His antecedents since the days of the Action Group (AG), in the First Republic, through the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), in the Second Republic, to the Alliance for Democracy (AD), in the Fourth Republic, till now are intimidating. He too gave Abacha a run for his money. Again, the duo came out of their shells last week. They were practically forced out from their “comfort zones.” And when they opened up separately, they never lost the fire in them. They were as blunt as ever. They were fuming and boiling at the same time. I admire them a great lot. First to speak was the Cardinal. He was compelled to write an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. And in the correspondence he did call a spade a spade. He is still his old self. He fears nobody. Excerpts: “The latest killings in Plateau State make us wonder: Where were you Mr. President, while innocent lives were being wasted? Where were your service chiefs when babies were being ripped out of their mothers’ wombs by men who claimed to do so because of their cows?

“A member of the Miyetti Allah appeared on television, justifying as retaliatory the killings in Plateau State. He was not the first member of Miyetti Allah to make the statement. “You described what is going on as a clash between herdsmen and farmers, if the identities of these criminals are not hidden, why has the Nigerian intelligence community, under your watch, failed to prevent them from shedding blood?” The Cardinal concluded his submission with a bang: “If, more than three years into your administration, you have been unable to stop these killings, why don’t you seriously consider the option of an honourable renunciation of the presidential seat?” What audacity from the Cardinal. He is anxiously waiting for possible reply from the Presidency. Pray, may the Cardinal not wait endlessly. Pa Adebanjo was emboldened to pick the gauntlet from there. And he did not disappoint. He couldn’t have caved in anyway. He took up Buhari on a different issue this time around. It was on his recent comment on the vexed issue of restructuring. The President had arrogantly remarked that those clamouring for restructuring are doing so for hidden agenda. He insisted they are simply out to serve and service their selfish interests. What sense that makes! Pa Adebanjo responded all the same. Excerpts: “Let Buhari speak more responsibly. Who is he insulting by that statement? When he was contesting election in 2007 and Afenifere supported him, he didn’t question our agenda.