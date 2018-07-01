The Sun News
FRANCE V. ARGENTINA - ANAYLSIS OKOCHA

Okocha: Why Argentina lost to France

— 1st July 2018

Former Super Eagles Captain, Austine Jay-Jay Okocha, has sensationally revealed why Argentina lost to France in the World Cup round of 16 played yesterday at in Kazan, Russia, submitting that Argentine hero, Lionel Messi was left up front without anybody passing the ball to him.

In probably what could be called the game of the World Cup so far, France defeated Argentina 4-3 with PSG Kylian Mbappe netting a brace for the Blues.

The Blues number ten won a penalty off Marcos Rojo which Antoine Griezmann converted to open the scoring in the 13th minute and was named thel Man of the Match on the back of his impressive display.

In his post-match analysis on SuperSport, monitored in Lagos, Okocha praised Mbape saying “he is quick, and has control with the ball, he’s unbelievable. France was all about Mbappe today and he gave them what they needed.”

Argentina were poor in the group stages but somehow managed to advance to the round of sixteen ahead of Nigeria, and Okocha has suggested that Lionel Messi would call time on his international career, adding that the Barcelona superstar did not get help from his teammates.

“I think they will be delighted going home because the torture is over, it was that bad. If one of the best players in the world cannot save you, who is going to save you?

“It shows football is a team game, it’s teamwork, limited to what an individual can offer you and Messi has offered everything.

“I believe that was the reason why he retired from the national team, and came back and had another go.

“I won’t be surprised if he retires again after this World Cup, they didn’t really help him. They didn’t do enough to go the next stage.”

The former PSG star concluded by saying that France showed great character to come back from a goal down and win by four goals to two.

“It’s a sign of maturity, we were worried about how they will react if they are being tested, they reacted positively and went on to score three more goals.

“They never panicked, never looked as if they were bothered about the scoreline, they knew what their game plan was, they kept playing, kept pushing players forward.

“For me after going 2-1 down I would have thought they would start playing the ball to Giroud but they kept passing it from behind…..”

