Ahead of today’s clash between Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles, Nigeria legend, Austine Jay Jay Okocha, has replied Baxter insisting that the hosts are not Nigeria’s fiercest rivals on the field of play.

A place in Cameroon 2019 will be up for grabs when both countries clash in the Group E encounter at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

“No, we do not see South Africa as our rivals, but we know that they are very tough opponents,” Okocha stated.

“Maybe the Nigerians who are living here (in South Africa) see that as bragging rights, but I do not have to go with what fans make of the game.

“I speak as a football personality, somebody who has been there before, you know. So I know they are not our rivals, but it is always a good match to watch.”

Okocha, who represented the Super Eagles 75 times, is hopeful for an exciting match.

“Well, may the better team win! I want to enjoy the game,” he added.

“I want to see a good, very competitive match. Of course, my heart is with Nigeria, but if South Africa deserve it, they should win.”