Oko Polytechnic declares two-day holiday for Ekwueme

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, has declared a two-day holiday to honour its founder, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, who has been slated for burial, this Friday.

In a memo to the Polytechnic community dated January 29, 2018, which was copied to the Governing Council, Chairman of the Polytechnic, Chief Hon. Lasbry Amadi, and the Rector, Prof. Godwin Onu, among others, Registrar of the institution, Mrs. Njaka Stella said that Thursday and Friday have been declared work-free days.

According to the memo, “I am directed to inform you that first and second February, 2018 has been declared work free days for the polytechnic community”.

The Registrar noted that the holiday was in honour of the founder of the polytechnic and first Vice President of the Country, Dr. Alex Ekwueme who will be buried on Friday, the second of February 2018.

The Registrar also advised students and staff to stay away from the institution’s premises as the institution would be used to host visitors who would be attending the burial ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the Polytechnic, in conjunction with the Old Aguata Union and Oko Community will, this Tuesday afternoon, January 30, 2018 host a colloquium at the new Polytechnic Auditorium in honour of the late patriarch.

The event slated for 2.00p.m. is expected to be attended by crème de la crème in the state with former governor of the state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, chairing the event while a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the chief Speaker.