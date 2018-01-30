The Sun News
Latest
30th January 2018 - Oko Polytechnic declares two-day holiday for Ekwueme
30th January 2018 - 5.5 million displaced across Horn of Africa by end 2017 – UN
30th January 2018 - Police confirm one killing along Benue/Nasarawa border
30th January 2018 - UK lawyers ask for Saudi Arabia’s suspension from UN body
30th January 2018 - Putin says yet to see U.S. ‘Kremlin Report’
30th January 2018 - Army nab dismissed NSCDC operative for stealing 17 rams in Kebbi
30th January 2018 - World’s oldest man dies aged 113
30th January 2018 - More shareholders fault Emir Sanusi’s intervention in Oando crisis
30th January 2018 - Air Force denies Amnesty International claim
30th January 2018 - Ortom’s purported defection a fabricated falsehood – APC chair
Home / National / Oko Polytechnic declares two-day holiday for Ekwueme

Oko Polytechnic declares two-day holiday for Ekwueme

— 30th January 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, has declared a two-day holiday to honour its founder, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, who has been slated for burial, this Friday.

In a memo to the Polytechnic community dated January 29, 2018, which was copied to the Governing Council, Chairman of the Polytechnic, Chief Hon. Lasbry Amadi, and the Rector, Prof. Godwin Onu, among others, Registrar of the institution,  Mrs. Njaka Stella said that Thursday and Friday have been declared work-free days.

According to the memo, “I am directed to inform you that first and second February, 2018 has been declared work free days for the polytechnic community”.

The Registrar noted that the holiday was in honour of the founder of the polytechnic and first Vice President of the Country, Dr. Alex Ekwueme who will be buried on Friday, the second of February 2018.

The Registrar also advised students and staff to stay away from the institution’s premises as the institution would be used to host visitors who would be attending the burial ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the Polytechnic, in conjunction with the Old Aguata Union and Oko Community will, this Tuesday afternoon, January 30, 2018 host a colloquium at the new Polytechnic Auditorium in honour of the late patriarch.

The event slated for 2.00p.m. is expected to be attended by crème de la crème in the state with former governor of the state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, chairing the event while a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the chief Speaker.

 

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oko Polytechnic declares two-day holiday for Ekwueme

— 30th January 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, has declared a two-day holiday to honour its founder, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, who has been slated for burial, this Friday. In a memo to the Polytechnic community dated January 29, 2018, which was copied to the Governing Council, Chairman of the Polytechnic, Chief Hon. Lasbry…

  • Police confirm one killing along Benue/Nasarawa border

    — 30th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command has confirmed one person killed along the border of Guma Local Government area of Benue and Nasarawa States. Newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Benue Fatai Owoseni confirmed this during his maiden media briefing yesterday, disclosing that the deceased was one of the officials of the Nigerian…

  • Army nab dismissed NSCDC operative for stealing 17 rams in Kebbi

    — 30th January 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi A security dismissed Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, identified as Girchi Danladi , has been arrested by personnel of the Nigeria Army for allegedly stealing 17 rams belonging to a senior Army officer at the Dukku Barracks, in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital. The Daily Sun gathered the suspect had…

  • More shareholders fault Emir Sanusi’s intervention in Oando crisis

    — 30th January 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Thousands of Nigerian shareholders have advised the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, to desist from interfering in the planned forensic audit of Oando Plc,  saying the move was capable of eroding investors confidence in the capital market. They insisted on getting to the bottom of the company’s crisis as the matter was…

  • Air Force denies Amnesty International claim

    — 30th January 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has described allegation by Amnesty International (AI) that its fighter aircraft provided air cover for Fulani herdsmen at Numan, Adamawa state, as “lies” It also described as “unfortunate” allegations of human rights abuses by the NAF in some villages around Numan on December, 4, 2017. The director,…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share