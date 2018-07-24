The chairman of Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), Comrade Emma Okolie said “His members went on a four days warning strike. It was necessitated by the recurring issues we’ve been having as regards staff welfare. Since September 2015, the issues have continued to linger. CONTISS 15 migration has been implemented in all the federal parastatals and institutions. We do not deny that it has been implemented in Oko, but the partial implementation is an issue that has been causing some rift between the unions and management. Recently the federal government released money for six years that is from 2011 to 2016 and our contemporaries in other schools received substantial sum of money while in our own institution, we cannot say if it is for one month or two months. When someone who is being owed arrears of three years receiveD N24,000 as promotion arrears whereas when they started paying him on that promoted level, the increment on salary was about N18,000 to N19,000 per month and if you are being paid N24,000 as outstanding arrears for three years, then some explanation need to be given to us.

Like the saying that when two elephants fight the grass suffers, the students of the polytechnic were at the receiving end of the face-off between the staff and management of the institution as some were thrown into confusion resulting in their missing the exams. President of the Student Union, Comrade Akuchie Izuchukwu said if not for the incessant strike , students would have been in their second semester and with the current situation, some run the risk of missing going for service (NYSC) at the same time with their contemporaries in other schools. Akuchie said, “The students that missed the exams, there will be supplementary exams for them. Though it was an impromptu exams, it was because of the situation in the school. That was why we demanded for the governing council to intervene and I want to use this medium to thank the council and management for their quick response. They lis- tened and acted. We are back and the exams were conduted while the strike was still on. Reacting to the issues raised, the acting rector, Dr. Izuchukwu Onu who spoke through the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Obini Onuchukwu, said: “On May 24th ASUP embarked on strike to protest non payment of some allowances which include non payment of excess workload and few other agitations. ASUP resolved to suspend the strike. All the unions on campus are working in full capacity that is the situation now.” “I want to put on record that we have had the best of relationship with our unions, we have a very vibrant, very thorough and most union friendly governing council headed by a former National Assembly member, Chief Lasbrey Amadi. He came about a year ago and started with reconciliation of warring parties and he restored peace. “ASUP made a complaint of about one or two unpaid allowances which are about the welfare of the members through the management. So they made their presentation through the head of management and you know the head of management do not have the power to decide what happens to their demands and so he forwarded it to the council for consideration. “The council directed its committee responsible for union welfare to digest the request, make necessary inquiries and looking at the polytechnic and other areas on how the demands will be addressed and the committee has met severally. They are working hard the larger council its report but ASUP was impatient to wait for the outcome of the council’s meeting and embarked on strike. On the issue of the conduct of the exams when ASUP was on strike, Onuchukwu said, “Don’t forget our HODs are working, our head of academic departments are working. Lecturers are expected to turn in their questions and don’t forget that we are using Computer Based Test. “To answer you directly, the lecturers set their exams, HODs will definitely do their work. They called the lecturers to turn in their questions and they did at the right time.” “I tell you no student missed the exam except due to ill health. We have a forum through which students are communicated at every given time. Even before the strike they already know that exams will commence, so they were duly informed. When there was an adjustment in the timetable, they were informed through the channels and as I talk with you, the management, the HODs have not received any complaint of anybody missing the exams.