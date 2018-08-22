– The Sun News
OKIGWE SOUTH

Okigwe South reps seat: Nwajiuba joins race for APC’s ticket

— 22nd August 2018

An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has joined the race to represent Okigwe South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives in the 2019 general election.

Nwajiuba has embarked on a ward-to-ward tour of the constituency, which took him to electoral wards in the three local councils that make up the federal constituency, Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma and Obowo.

A large number of constituents from the polling units in the wards trooped out with cultural music, dance and cannon gun salute to receive the former federal lawmaker, who is also chairman of Tertiary Education TrustFund (TETFund). They passed vote of confidence in Nwajiuba’s candidature and vowed to ensure his return to the National Assembly next year.

READ ALSO: Era of matchbox structures in tertiary institutions over, says Baffa, TETFund boss

A stakeholder in the constituency, Chukwu Nnaemeka, thanked the constituents for their unalloyed support for Nwajiuba and urged them to obtain their permanent voters cards (PVCs). He also charged them to remain focused and undeterred ahead of the elections.

