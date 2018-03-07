The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - “We don’t have external aggression but an internal one” – Fayose
7th March 2018 - Okah, Nwabueze get life for 2010 Independence Day bomb attacks
7th March 2018 - Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees
7th March 2018 - INEC admits registering ineligible persons in Taraba
7th March 2018 - President Buhari receives FIFA Cup World Trophy Tour
7th March 2018 - Pomp and protests as Saudi Crown Prince visits U.K.
7th March 2018 - Diezani, ex-INEC officials re-arraigned over N264 million election bribe
7th March 2018 - Over 90 killed by herdsmen in Benue after mass burial, Monitoring Group claims
7th March 2018 - Northern leaders inaugurate committees on 2019 election, restructuring
7th March 2018 - Delta Speaker urges police to halt herdsmen attacks
Home / Cover / National / Okah, Nwabueze get life for 2010 Independence Day bomb attacks

Okah, Nwabueze get life for 2010 Independence Day bomb attacks

— 7th March 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

After eight years of trial, a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced Charles Okah and Obi Nwabueze to life imprisonment after pronouncing them guilty for the October 1, 2010 Independence Day bomb blasts in Abuja.

The sentence, according to the court, was in line with the provisions of section 15 (1) (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act, upon which they were charged.

Although their lawyers, Emeka Okrafor and ‎Oghenovo Otemu, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy by passing a mitigating sentence, Justice Gabriel Kolawole said in view of the gravity of the offence and the plight of families of victims of the bomb blasts, it will be in the interest of justice to apply the law.

‎At least 12 persons were said to have died, with many others injured, in the incident which occurred near Eagles Square in Abuja during the Independence Day celebration.

‎Before Wednesday’s judgment, Justice Gabriel Kolawole had earlier dismissed the defendants’ no-case submission which they had filed after the prosecution called its 17 witnesses and tendered documentary exhibits as evidence to prove its case.

The judge held that, contrary to the contention of the defendants, the prosecution led by Dr. Alex Izinyon had made out a prima facie case against Okah and Nwabueze, warranting them to offer explanations in respect of the charges preferred against them.

Justice Kolawole ruled that “The prosecution has made out prima facie case through testimonies of witnesses which linked the defendants with the charges.

“It requires them to offer explanations.”

‎In his six-hour judgment contained in 145 pages, Justice Kolawole held that the prosecution counsel, Dr. Alex Inziyon had proved his case against beyond a reasonable doubt.

‎Justice Kolawole said:

“In the final analysis, using the judicial compass to navigate through the oral and documentary evidence of witnesses and legal submission by counsel, I answer in the affirmative that the N2 million was used to purchase the cars that were used in the bomb blasts under the instructions of the 1st defendant, Charles Okah.

“The dynamite code-named ‎’yam’ were laden in the cars and detonated through the use of timers.

“The prosecution has proved the indictment under section 15 (1) (1) of the EFCC Act against the defendants beyond reasonable doubts.

“With regards to the October 1, 2010 Independence Day twin bomb blast in Abuja, the event at the Eagle Square were not disrupted as the event went on. However, the incident lead to loss of twelve innocent lives  and properties.

“Certified medical reports from National Hospital and pictures obtained from the scene of the blasts showed mangled bodies of victims and destroyed cars, with some bodies burnt beyond recognition.

“This is the consequence of the act of terrorism, which the 2nd defendant (Obi Nwabueze) carried out under the instructions of the 1st defendant (Charles Okah).

“I have no doubt that the 2nd defendant made himself available as a foot soldier to Okah, to run his evil errands, to which he admitted, he was rewarded.

“The prosecution has proved his case against the 1st defendant beyond reasonable doubts ‎on counts 1 and 8 as provided for under section 135 of the Evidence Act.

“On count 5, 6 and 7, the prosecution has also proved his case against the 2nd defendant beyond a reasonable doubt as set out in section 135 of the Evidence Act.”

‎Okah and Nwabueze alongside Edmund Ebiware and Tiemkemfa Francis-Osvwo (aka General Gbokos) were first arraigned before the court on December 7, 2010 in connection with with the October 1, (Independence Day) 2010 bomb blast.

Francis-Osvwo died later in detention, while Ebiware, who had his trial conducted separately, had been convicted in 2013 for the same set of offences and is currently serving a life sentence.

The developments left Okah and Nwabueze to face trial for the offences.

After a series of interlocutory applications that stalled the two men’s trial for years, trial finally commence on April 23, 2015.

It will be recalled that Charles Okah’s elder brother, Henry, who was a former leader of militant group, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, had been prosecuted and convicted in South Africa for the Abuja bomb attack.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

“We don’t have external aggression but an internal one” – Fayose

— 7th March 2018

Suggests certain people might be profiting from the Boko Haram insurgency  Calls on international community to demand an investigation into the unending counterinsurgency against Boko Haram and the Herdsmen killings Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti, Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose has alleged that the longterm insurgency in the country indicates internal aggression and not external…

  • Okah, Nwabueze get life for 2010 Independence Day bomb attacks

    — 7th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja After eight years of trial, a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced Charles Okah and Obi Nwabueze to life imprisonment after pronouncing them guilty for the October 1, 2010 Independence Day bomb blasts in Abuja. The sentence, according to the court, was in line with the provisions of section 15…

  • Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees

    — 7th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has sacked the 18 commissioners of his cabinet preparatory to the commencement of his second term in office beginning March 17. Also axed were other political appointees and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and MDAs, who are not civil servants. The political appointees have been given up…

  • INEC admits registering ineligible persons in Taraba

    — 7th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that the Taraba state office registered some ineligible persons in the ongoing continuous voters registration (CVR). The state chapter of the Commission made the disclosure in a statement signed by Fabian Yame Vwamhi, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Taraba State office on…

  • President Buhari receives FIFA Cup World Trophy Tour

    — 7th March 2018

    Hosts CHAN, Bobsleigh Winter Olympics Team Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening received the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He was handed the trophy by Christian Karembeu, a retired International footballer from France, who was representing world football body FIFA. The President and members of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share