Okagbare, Oduduru, Amusan lead 92 others to CAA

Nigeria trio of Blessing Okagbare- Ighoteguonor, Divine Oduduru and Oluwatobiloba Amusan will lead 92 others to the 2018 African Athletics championship in Asaba next month.

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Friday released a list of 95 athletes selected to represent the country from August 1-5.

Nigeria sprint queen finished 7th place in 23.42 seconds in the Diamond League in Rabat on Friday while 2018 Commonwealth champion in the 100m hurdles, Amusan also recorded a poor outing in Rabat. She finished 5th in 12.87 seconds in her second Diamond League appearance.

The duo will be hoping to bounce back to their best when action begins at the 21st African Athletics championship in Asaba.

200m National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion, Divine Oduduru on the other hand, will be itching to dominate the 200m following his impressive season at the University of Texatech this year.

Oduduru has been in a good run of form since his arrival to TexaTech University. He claimed the Male Performer of the Year award after winning the 100m and 200m at the Big 12 Championships.

In the men’s 100m, Seye Ogunlewe who narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, will run alongside Enoch Adegoke and Ogho-Oghene Egwero. While in the women’s 100m, Okagbare will be joined by Mercy Ntia-Obong and 19-year-old Making of champions athlete, Joy Udo-Gabriel.

In the field event, 25-year-old Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who won a silver medal in shot put at the 2018 Commonwealth Games also made the list released by the AFN.