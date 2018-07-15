– The Sun News
Latest
15th July 2018 - Okagbare, Oduduru, Amusan lead 92 others to CAA
15th July 2018 - Lagos to come alive for NTTF National Junior League
15th July 2018 - Courtois picks World Cup Golden Glove Award 
15th July 2018 - Modric named World Cup Most Valuable Player 
15th July 2018 - Ronaldo to undergo Juve medical
15th July 2018 - Super Eagles’ defender ‘batters’ wife
15th July 2018 - Kane wins World Cup Golden Boot
15th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Olusola rejects INEC results, heads to election tribunal
15th July 2018 - Ambode congratulates Ekiti Gov-elect, Fayemi
15th July 2018 - France win World Cup
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Okagbare, Oduduru, Amusan lead 92 others to CAA
OKAGBARE

Okagbare, Oduduru, Amusan lead 92 others to CAA

— 15th July 2018

Nigeria trio of Blessing Okagbare- Ighoteguonor, Divine Oduduru and Oluwatobiloba Amusan will lead 92 others to the 2018 African Athletics championship in Asaba next month.
Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Friday released a list of 95 athletes selected to represent the country from August 1-5.
Nigeria sprint queen finished 7th place in 23.42 seconds in the Diamond League in Rabat on Friday while 2018 Commonwealth champion in the 100m hurdles, Amusan also recorded a poor outing in Rabat. She finished 5th in 12.87 seconds in her second Diamond League appearance.
The duo will be hoping to bounce back to their best when action begins at the 21st African Athletics championship in Asaba.
200m National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion, Divine Oduduru on the other hand, will be itching to dominate the 200m following his impressive season at the University of Texatech this year.
Oduduru has been in a good run of form since his arrival to TexaTech University. He claimed the Male Performer of the Year award after winning the 100m and 200m at the Big 12 Championships.
In the men’s 100m, Seye Ogunlewe who narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, will run alongside Enoch Adegoke and Ogho-Oghene Egwero. While in the women’s 100m, Okagbare will be joined by Mercy Ntia-Obong and 19-year-old Making of champions athlete, Joy Udo-Gabriel.
In the field event, 25-year-old Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who won a silver medal in shot put at the 2018 Commonwealth Games also made the list released by the AFN.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eleka PDP

Ekiti guber: Olusola rejects INEC results, heads to election tribunal

— 15th July 2018

  Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday governorship poll, Kolapo Olusola has rejected the results of the poll as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which declared All Progressive Congress (APC) Kayode Fayemi as winner. Olusola justified his claims with…

  • FAYEMI

    Ambode congratulates Ekiti Gov-elect, Fayemi

    — 15th July 2018

    Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor-Elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for emerging victorious at the keenly contested governorship election held on Saturday. Fayemi was declared winner of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), defeating his closest rival, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka…

  • France win World Cup

    — 15th July 2018

    The French national team has won the 2018 edition of the World Cup hosted by Russia. France defeated Luka Modric-inspired Croatia team in Moscow. Details later…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki’s double agent – APC deputy spokesperson

    — 15th July 2018

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has described Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as a double agent. In a statement he personally signed, Nabena challenged Sen. Saraki to declare where he belongs in the current realignments going on in the APC. Nabena said that though he is free to…

  • PRESIDENCY

    Presidency mocks Fayose

    — 15th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has mocked the loss of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ekiti election, in which Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 197,459 to defeat its candidate Kolapo Olusola who polled 178,121 votes, showing a gap of 19, 338. It said the win has also transformed the political…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share