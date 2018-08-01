– The Sun News
Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, Semenya, 14 others inducted into CAA Hall of Fame

NAN

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor and World 800m champion, Caster Semenya of South Africa, alongside 14 others were inducted into the African Athletics Confederation (CAA) Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Africa’s fastest man with 9.85 secs Olusoji Fasuba and Tosin Oke, who set the current U.K. junior indoor record were also honoured.

Also, Nigeria’s quartet team of the 4x200m IAAF World relays champion in 2015 Christy Udoh, Regina George, Dominique Duncan and Okagabre-Ighoteguonor, were inducted.

Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba, a 5,000m outdoor record holder, well as compatriot Mesert Defar, a three-time record holder in 5000m event and Genzebe Dibaba, world record holder in the 2000m indoor event were among the honourees.

The current world and Olympic record holder in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events Kenenisa Bekele, and Almaz Ayana, who broke the women’s 10,000m world record at the Rio Olympic Games, both of Ethiopia, received recognition.

READ ALSO Roma beat Barcelona, Madrid lose to Man United

Two-time world champion in the 800m race, Kenya’s David Rudisha and winner of the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2004 Summer Olympics Ezekiel Kemboi also of Kenya made the induction.

Kenya’s Vivan Cheruyoit, a gold medallist in the 5000m in the Rio Olympics event with South Africa’s Wayde Van Niekerk, the current world and Olympic record holder in the 400m were also among those inducted.

On behalf of the athletes, Okagabare-Ighoteguonor thanked CAA for recognising their efforts.

“On behalf of the athletes, we want to say thank you for recognising us. Getting this recognition is a great achievement to for us who have served the continent.

“It is not only about winning medals but achievement like this can boost the confidence of athletes. Thank you again,’’ she said.

Meanwhile Okagabare-Ighoteguonor and Fasuba were the athletes present at the induction ceremony in Asaba.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium will host the African Senior Athletics Championship from Wednesday to Sunday.

UMEH

Leave Umeh alone, Igbo group warns Okorocha

— 1st August 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka An Igbo political pressure group, Igbo Gadi Nma, on Tuesday, berated Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State over his recent alleged uncomplimentary statements against the senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh. Consequently, the group has asked the governor to face many troubles he had brought unto himself and leave…

  • NYSC

    Don’t reject corps members, NYSC DG begs stakeholders

    — 1st August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has appealed to stakeholders not to reject corps members posted to their establishments. Kazaure equally appealed corps employers across the country to improve the standard of welfare packages given to corps members on their payroll. The statement signed by the…

  • OSUN WEST

    APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West

    — 1st August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo There are indications that the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the deputy governorship position to Osun West. Daily Sun gathered that the party had  asked its members and supporters not to panic over who will be the deputy governor of the next APC government, because the…

  • SENATOR

    Senator wants FG wade into harassment of opposition in Kogi

    — 1st August 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Sen. Ahmed Ogembe (PDP-Kogi Central), on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to wade in and address the incessant harassment and intimidation of members of the opposition party in Kogi State. Ogembe made the call while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, the state capital. He described the situation as ‘dangerous’, saying that…

  • BURATAI

    Banditry, killings: Buratai vows to stabilise Zamfara, Birnin-Gwari

    — 1st August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has promised that the military would stabilise the troubled areas of Zamfara State and Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State anytime soon. Gen. Buratai gave the assurance during his routine operational visit to troops in Kafanchan and Kachia in Kaduna State, on Tuesday….

