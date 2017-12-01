Okadigbo’s son appointed ADP deputy spokesman

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

Son of the late flamboyant Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo; Pharaoh, has been appointed Assistant National Publicity Secretary of Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Before Okadigbo’s ratification Okadigbo for the position by the national leadership of the party, he was issued with a membership card, at a ceremony witnessed by former Senate Whip, Sen. Roland Owie, National Secretary, Dr. James Okoroma and National Treasurer, Chief Iboro Ige-Edaba, among others.

Owie applauded Okadigbo for his boldness and decision not to join the establishment for patronage, but however, admonished him to follow the footsteps of his late father and render service to the nation.

A statement by ADP National Publicity Secretary, Otunba Yemi Adetoyinbo, in Abuja, said “Pharaoh promised to uphold the legacies of his father and work with other Nigerians, to achieve the type of Nigeria for which his father laboured and died.

“He lamented that Nigerians were suffering and needed a new lease of life, which he said Nigerian leaders must provide in the interest of all.”

Okadigbo was accompanied to the party’s national secretariat to formalize his membership by a crowd of supporters.