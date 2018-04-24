The Sun News
Okada

Okada riders shut down Ekiti, drum support for Fayose’s deputy

— 24th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Hundreds of Okada (Motorcycle) riders yesterday shut down Ado Ekiti, the state capital of Ekiti State to drum support for the deputy governor, Olusola Eleka.

Eleka, who is Governor Ayodele Fayose’s deputy, is an aspirant for the July 14 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Okada riders had besieged the fly over in their hundreds for the the rally. 

Chairman of the association in the state, Mr Olaniyi Dahunsi who led the riders, drawn from the 16 councils of the state said his union held the rally in support of Eleka because they did not want the landmark achievement of the current administration to be truncated.

He said Ekiti has witnessed unprecedented achievements that have not been rivaled by any previous government since the creation of the state in 1996, saying “we have tasted other governments but none have done remarkably like this one. This is why we are not ashamed to take to the street in solidarity with Olusola Eleka.

“All the over 10,000 Motorcycle riders who are mostly youths, have therefore resolved to support the deputy governor so that he can continue where Fayose stopped.”

Responding, Eleka said if he emerged governor, nobody can ban motorcycle riders in Ekiti State, adding that “those who will chase you away from the roads must not become governor. When they were in government they messed up our economy and left a huge debt for us.

“We must not let them come back. APC is cancerous, and we must not allow their cancer to infect us. They have dismissed the flyover but it has not only beautified Ado Ekiti, it will herald development,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose called on Nigerian youths to vote for only those who share their beliefs, aspirations and concerns and vote out the president who believe they are “good-for-nothing and lazy, as President in 2019 election.”

He said that the youths and women in the country remain the highest voting population, wondering why a president seeking reelection in 2019 would deride and cast aspersion on the young people.

He noted that the Buhari- led All Progressives Congress (APC) promised to create three million jobs, three years after; no job has been provided for the teeming unemployed youths that have become object of ridicule by the president.

The governor also dropped the hint that former President Goodluck Jonathan would be in Ekiti State tomorrow (Wednesday) to commission the first flyover in the state which was constructed by his (Fayose’s) administration.

