Okada riders shut down Ekiti as gov urges youths to vote their conscience

Nigerian youths have been urged to vote for only those who share their believes, aspirations and concerns and vote out the President who believe they are good-for-nothing and lazy as President in 2019 election.

This call was made by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Monday.

The governor said that the youths and women in the country remain the highest voting population, wondering why a president seeking reelection in 2019 would deride and cast aspersion on the young people.

Fayose stated this when the Okada riders drawn from the 16 local governments’ areas stormed Ado Ekiti, the state capital, for a solidarity rally to drum support for the governorship ambition of his deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola.

He noted that the President Mohammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) promised to create three million jobs but added that, three years after, no job has been provided for the teeming unemployed youths that have become object of ridicule by the president.

The governor also dropped the hint that former President Goodluck Jonathan will be, in Ekiti state, on Wednesday, to commission the first flyover in the state which was constructed by his (Fayose’s) administration.

He said, “When you stand here, we see the category of people here, they are mostly young people. Our President went abroad and said that Nigerian youth are lazy. By 2019, we have to vote against the President. You must vote for people who believe in Nigerian youth, not the people who condemn and call Nigerian youth lazy.

“Elections are won by youth and women in Nigeria. How can our president go out of the country and condemn our youths. They promised three million jobs every year, they did not provide one. Therefore, anybody that calls you lazy must be removed from office.

“We believe in you, we will stand by you and support you. We will commission the fly over on April 25. Jonathan will come to commission the bridge. Jonathan is my own President”.

In his remark, Kolapo said that if he emerge governor, nobody can ban the motorcycle rider in Ekiti State. “ I will not ban okada from plying Ekiti roads if I become governor. Those who will chase you away from the roads must not become governor. When they were in government they messed up our economy and left a huge debt for us.

“We must not let them come back. APC is cancerous, and we must not allow their cancer to infect us. They have dismissed the flyover but is has not only beautify Ado Ekiti but it will herald development,” he said.

The Chairman of the Okada (motorcycle) riders in Ekiti State, Mr Olaniyi Dahunsi who led the riders who are drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state said that his union held the rally in support of the Deputy Governor because they did not want the landmark achievement of the current administration to be truncated.

He said that Ekiti has witnessed unprecedented achievement that has not been rivaled by any previous government since the creation of the state in 1996, saying “that we have tasted other governments but none have done remarkably like this one. This is why we are not ashamed to troop to the street in solidarity with Olusola Eleka.

“All the over 10,000 Motocycle riders who are mostly youths, have therefore resolved to support the deputy governor, so that he can continue where governor Fayose stopped.”