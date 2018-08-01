– The Sun News
OKADA RIDERS

Okada riders reveal why they avoid rain

— 1st August 2018

Benson, who collects daily dues from okada riders in Nyanya for the union, confirmed that nearly every rider has at least one amulet used as a defense.

James Ojo

The rainy season is here in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, but for many residents of the suburbs such as Bwari, Kubwa, Karu, Mpape, Lugbe and Gwagwalada, whose mode of transportation is predominantly by motor bikes, popularly called okada or going, the advent of the rains is becoming a source of worry.

READ ALSO: Fear grips Owerri residents as rainy season begins

Findings showed that okada riders usually disappeared from the streets at the onset of rain, thereby leaving would-be passengers stranded. Sometimes, the refusal of okada riders to continue with the journey when it starts raining ends up in a brawl.

A teacher in a private school in Kubwa, Mrs. Mary Benjamin, narrated her experience to Daily Sun. According to her, she lost some of the groceries she bought from the market when the okada rider conveying her home suddenly made a U-turn to avoid the rain already falling a few metres away.

“It was not a sweet experience the day one useless okada boy threw my goods away when he tried to avoid the rain coming in front of us to touch him. That was my first experience, though I have heard such stories that most okada riders from a particular section of the country always run away from rain because of what they fortified themselves with.

READ ALSO: FRSC’s advisory alerts motorists on hazards of driving in the rain

“That particular day, I boarded the bike from the Village Market; I had a bag of tomatoes, which he placed on top of the tank of the bike and used his arms to guide it. A few metres from to the junction leading to our street, we noticed that the rain was already dropping in front, suddenly he applied the brakes, pulled off the road and rushed to take shelter in a shed nearby.

“I managed to jump off the bike, but the bag containing the tomatoes fell off and spilled the contents on the road. I became furious, I was ready to make trouble with the okada man, but the mallam who owned the shed pleaded for peace,” she aid.

On what could be responsible for the action of the okada man, she said that she was informed by one of her colleague, who incidentally had had a similar experience, that “the majority of okada riders from a particular section of the country will avoid rain drops, and this, I also confirmed by observing them when it is about to rain.”

“Take notice that you will find them parking their bikes when it is about to rain to hide somewhere. I gathered reliably that they are running away from the rain so that it will not affect the potency of the charms they are wearing. Several of my colleagues, friends and neighbours confirmed that they have charms that they tied around their waist or arm, which rain must not touch,” she explained.

The submissions of some the okada riders who spoke through an interpreter at a newspaper stand in Kubwa, as well as in Lugbe and Nyanya corroborated Mrs. Benjamin’s assertion and others who shared their experience.

Musa, through an interpreter, said he was from Kebbi State. He started his okada business in Lugbe in February this year. He said he needed to protect himself from physical and spiritual attacks, hence he wears a charm around his waist.

“Whenever rain is approaching, I will park my bike and take shelter so that my charm will not lose its power,” he said.

READ ALSO: NURTW, NDLEA partner to educate commercial drivers on illegal drug consumption

Mustapha, a teenager plying his commercial motorcycle trade in the Village Market axis and to any part of Kubwa and Dutse, also said that the fear of attacks by officials of the okada union, which he refused to join, was why he had to fortify himself and rain must not touch him.

“I don’t like rain; in fact, I run away from rain. There is no amount of money you will offer me, when rain is about to fall, I will not take it. My friend, Iliasu, had problems with a woman he carried and had to stop midway because of rain. I don’t want such things to happen to me,” he said.

“It is true that majority of our okada people wear amulets, and they believe in its potency to save them from attacks, and that is why they are very stubborn and reluctant to pay the daily dues. But I also know that rain must not touch them, so you only find very few okada riders during the rain,” he said.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Latest

OKOROCHA

Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair

— 1st August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Mr. Daniel Nwafor after he was sworn-in as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Chairman of the party. Nwafor was sworn-in on Tuesday, by national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja,…

  • DELTA

    Crack in Delta PDP as Ibori, Uduaghan, senators shun stakeholders’ meeting

    — 1st August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Indications emerged, on Tuesday, that all might not be well with the Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as notable chieftains of the party shunned the stakeholders’ meeting called by the State Executive Committee, in Asaba. A former governor of the state, James Ibori, who is regarded as the…

  • COURT

    JUST IN: Court orders arrest of INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu

    — 1st August 2018

    A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. The order for Yakubu’s arrest was based on alleged failure to appear in court. Trial judge, Justice Stephen Pam, issued the arrest warrant, on Thursday, after the INEC chairman was absent in court…

  • IMO APC

    APC to re-validate membership in Imo

    — 1st August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to commence the revalidation of its membership. Newly-elected State chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the swearing-in of the state executive officers, local government and ward chairmen of the party, in Owerri. Nwafor during…

  • UNIABUJA

    Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) branch, has elected Comrade Khadijat Umar Adetulu, as the Chairperson of the Union. In the election conducted, on Tuesday, at the university’s premises, Comrade Ademola Yusuf emerged Vice-Chairman while Sulaiman Ahmadu Agbaje was elected Secretary General. Other winners were Comrade Thomos Tyean…

