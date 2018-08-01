Okada riders reveal why they avoid rain

The rainy season is here in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, but for many residents of the suburbs such as Bwari, Kubwa, Karu, Mpape, Lugbe and Gwagwalada, whose mode of transportation is predominantly by motor bikes, popularly called okada or going, the advent of the rains is becoming a source of worry.

Benson, who collects daily dues from okada riders in Nyanya for the union, confirmed that nearly every rider has at least one amulet used as a defense.

Findings showed that okada riders usually disappeared from the streets at the onset of rain, thereby leaving would-be passengers stranded. Sometimes, the refusal of okada riders to continue with the journey when it starts raining ends up in a brawl.

A teacher in a private school in Kubwa, Mrs. Mary Benjamin, narrated her experience to Daily Sun. According to her, she lost some of the groceries she bought from the market when the okada rider conveying her home suddenly made a U-turn to avoid the rain already falling a few metres away.

“It was not a sweet experience the day one useless okada boy threw my goods away when he tried to avoid the rain coming in front of us to touch him. That was my first experience, though I have heard such stories that most okada riders from a particular section of the country always run away from rain because of what they fortified themselves with.