Okada rider slumps, dies inside Ondo filling station
Ondo

Okada rider slumps, dies inside Ondo filling station

— 9th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A commercial motorcycle operator in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, identified as Akinsowon Kehinde, yesterday slumped and died inside a filling station in the town.

The deceased reportedly died shortly after buying petrol at the station.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased was healthy when he left his house located at Famakinwa Street, Ondo, and rode to the filling station, which was located few metres away from his house, before the incident.

Kehinde, according to sources, died in the presence of some of his colleagues, who were joined by other sympathisers, to rushed him to the hospital.

It was gathered that the workers at the filling station made efforts to revive the deceased, but their efforts failed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said the deceased’s family has claimed the corpse.

