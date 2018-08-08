Okada ban: Abia indigenes in Anambra cry out to Ikpeazu— 8th August 2018
Aloysius Attah, Onitsha
Abia indigenes resident in Anambra State affected by recent ban on commercial motorcyclists in Onitsha have cried out to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for assistance, so they can find alternative means of livelihood.
Chairman of Abia Indigenes Forum, Anambra State, Chief Arunsi Uka, in a press conference yesterday, said the bulk of their members who are into Okada business have been thrown into the unemployment market since July 1, while others now engage in menial jobs to survive.
Chief Ukah noted that the deadline given by the Anamabra State government for the implementation of the directive was too short for the Okada riders to switch over into other businesses, while the non-indigenes have been excluded in the government planned palliatives.
READ ALSO IYF appoints Adebogun, Caleb varsity founder as member
“Anambra state government announced that they have imported shuttle buses to empower Anambra indigenes affected by the okada ban at a subsidised rate.
On the other hand, the non- indigenes were left out as their fate hangs as the government failed to consider that non-indigenes in the state do pay their tax and other levies that the state government uses to generate revenue for the development of the state.
As a result of this development, other states like Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states have taken a cue from Anambra State to empower their indigenes so affected by the ban. We Abians in Anambra have our own state and we have no other alternative than to appeal to our able governor for assistance.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Okada Ban: MASSOB-BIM threaten hunger strike in Anambra25th June 2018
Latest
Okada ban: Abia indigenes in Anambra cry out to Ikpeazu— 8th August 2018
Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Abia indigenes resident in Anambra State affected by recent ban on commercial motorcyclists in Onitsha have cried out to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for assistance, so they can find alternative means of livelihood. Chairman of Abia Indigenes Forum, Anambra State, Chief Arunsi Uka, in a press conference yesterday, said the bulk of their…
-
IYF appoints Adebogun, Caleb varsity founder as member— 8th August 2018
Moshood Adebayo Board of the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) has appointed the Founder of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Dr. Oladega Adebogun, as a member of IYF Advisory Committee. Presentation of certificate of appointment took place in the City of Busan, South Korea, during this year IYF which took place last month. He was appointed in…
-
FG owes Ebonyi N33bn on federal projects – Commissioner— 8th August 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi Commissioner for Works and Transport, Fidelis Nweze, has said the Federal Government owes the state N33 billion, which it expended on federal projects in the state. The commissioner said the figure was the summation of monies owed the state from the previous administration, up to the present, under the state Governor, David Umahi….
-
Adams, monarch seek better security in Akoko communities— 8th August 2018
Alahuga of Ahuga Akokoland, Oba Samuel Agunloye, at the weekend, led leaders and representatives of the six communities in the town, on a courtesy visit to the Omole home of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams. The six communities being represented at the meeting were Ahuga, Ikakukumo, Akunnu, Ise, Iboropa and Ugbe from…
-
I’m still in PDP – Akinjide— 8th August 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A former minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olajumoke Akinjide, has said she remains a loyal and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State. She made the clarification against the speculation that she has followed former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, to the African…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Pomp as Ogidi showcases biggest Igbo masquerade— 8th August 2018
The epicentre of the celebrations was the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogidi, Igwe Alex Onyido (Ezechuamagha). Magnus Eze, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha This year’s annual Nwafor festival of Ogidi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has provoked an unbridled spirit of cultural renaissance across the length and breadth…
-
Features
Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm— 7th August 2018
The rice farm in Edo, 70 percent of which was affected by the flood, was partly financed through the FADAMA III additional financing project… Tony Osauzo, Benin Across the country, so many Nigerians have heeded the call of the Federal Government to be part its agricultural revolution and contribute their quota to efforts to boost the…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
Lifeline for lepers’ colonies in Ogun— 7th August 2018
– Group outreach donates borehole, food items, others to inmates Perpetua Egesimba For lepers in Iberekodo-Abeokuta and Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State, it was a moment of hope recently as Paincare Outreach Ministry visited the colonies and donated boreholes, food items and other relief materials to the inmates. It was a memorable day for the inmates,…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
Providing a check on expiry dates of drugs— 8th August 2018
Kayode Ojewale Lately, Nigeria has witnessed increased cases of some heartless human beings with dead conscience relabeling and revalidating dates of expired foods and drugs. The arrests of perpetrators of such acts and the confiscations of relabeled expired drugs were carried out by the officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and National Agency for…
Columnists
-
Lash out at someone, not lash— 8th August 2018
Ebere Wabara “Mugabe breaks silence, lashes Mnangagwa on eve of presidential poll” (International News, July 31) This way: lash out at. READ ALSO: China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president I received two meaningful calls and a mail with regard to last week’s entry, which declared that there was no such word as…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3)— 8th August 2018
If polygamy is sinful, would Almighty God have allowed Jesus to come from the family of King David who has 19 wives? Sina Adedeipe It is doubtful if the Christians, clerics and laity alike, who preach that Almighty God in making Abraham send away Hagar was showing that He was against polygamy and that a…
-
The National Assembly, DSS siege— 8th August 2018
What did they plan to do with the DSS barricade of the NASS complex? Why and how did it backfire? What scoop did Akpabio give them? Steve Nwosu If you asked me, I would say what transpired at the NASS complex yesterday was the culmination of our refusal to revisit the structure of our country…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today— 8th August 2018
Unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may outshine this epochal event into historical oblivion. Today, we shall continue on the above discourse Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL Last week, we replayed history, the Mohammed Ali-George Foreman Zaire “rumble in the jungle”, arguably the greatest boxing event in history. The unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may…
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
-
Our silly season— 7th August 2018
Ray Ekpu Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to…
-
To register or not to register?— 6th August 2018
For all those who are eligible to register to vote but have not done so till now, INEC is once more widening the window for registration. Andy Ezeani What is your vote worth? That is a weighty question in democracy. The actual answer does come down when results of polls are tallied. For every citizen…
-
The death of Sister Grace— 6th August 2018
I join Pastor Ambrose to urge the church to atone for the unjust death meted to otherwise precious Sister Grace Tony Iwuoma Let us talk about Sister Grace. Many of know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she…
-
In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim— 6th August 2018
With its Muslim north and Christian south population, Kaduna stands as a befitting case study of a cultural diversity that works. Michael Bush Researching for this series has been an eye-opener. Intermittently, one stumbles on information which challenges the legend that Nigeria boasts no leaders. The blame for that though must be borne on one hand…
-
Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt— 6th August 2018
Now that the 2019 elections are fast approaching, what has the EFCC done to checkmate politicians using security votes for campaigns or to buy votes? Casmir Igbokwe Like a sore thumb, it has continued to pain us. Yet we have failed to find a cure for it. It is the root of many corrupt practices…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply