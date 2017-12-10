“Ok Jaz, don’t be a drama queen!”

Georgina stayed a while, crying intermittently as she poured out her heart. Things are definitely not going to continue like this, I mused as I went home that evening after dropping Georgina off. When I got home, Kaycee was waiting outside for me. “Kaycee is anything the matter?” I asked in concern. “Yes Tobs, I tried calling the girls today to apologise for the other day but surprisingly they all seemed ‘busy’, no one wants to talk to me.

I know I was wrong and over stepped my boundary but how does avoiding me help?” She asked tearfully. I sighed in tiredness; I had just been through a gruelling emotional upheaval; what with Rick then Georgina, now this? I am beginning to think my life is on a roller coaster. I can’t seem to have a minute of calm and tranquillity. “Alright come in,” I said in resignation. What was the point, it was better to deal with the issue from the root so it doesn’t become a festering wound that will eventually consume us all. As soon as Kaycee and I were settled in my room, I put a call through to the girls and asked to see them urgently in my house, thankfully they all obliged.

I had just come out of the bathroom when Bola and Zara strolled in, “So to what do we owe this impromptu invite?” Zara asked sarcastically when she saw Kaycee sitting by the window in my room. “You will know in a minute,” I said quietly. Bola went to sit at the opposite side of the room barely giving Kaycee a glance.

I looked at the set faces in the room and realised this was going to be a tough one and Jasmine was yet to join us. “Hey, my chocolatte Princess, what’s going on? Your royal summons sounded serious so here I am kid, what’s up?” Jasmine teased looking hot in denim bum shorts, a pink check shirt knotted in front and one of the most beautiful pink boots I have ever seen.

Jasmine stopped in her tracks as she saw the other girls and Kaycee by the window. “I see that it isn’t anything serious, if you will excuse me I will like to remove my ‘mannising’ body from this room. I have a hot date tonight and as you can see I am all set for my date,” Jasmine said with a pout. This is definitely going to be harder than I thought; I could see worry lines itched all over Kaycee’s face.

I took a deep breath and plunged in; I thanked all the ladies for honouring my invite at such short notice and pleaded with them to hear me out. I took time to explain to them in detail what Kaycee had told me and asked that we all put the incident behind us and move on. “Really Tobs, why should I do that just because you asked me to?” Jasmine asked angrily. I realised then that Jasmine was deeply hurt by what Kaycee did.

The best approach is to nip this in the bud before it goes too far. “Ok Jaz, don’t be a drama queen, Kaycee has apologised a zillion times, what will you have her do? How can she pay penance? Please Jaz, let this go” I pleaded gently, feeling very worried now.

I looked at Bola willing her to say something but she looked disinterested in the whole thing and Zara was enjoying the show a bit too much for my liking, her malicious glint, all too obvious for all to see. “Ladies, this has got to stop, what punishment do you feel is suitable for Kaycee? She must be punished, right?” I asked in exasperation. ‘Ok since you put it that way, I will come up with something,” Jasmine said thoughtfully.

“I have a suggestion,” Zara said, wide eyed. “I am sure you do, darling but that won’t be necessary, Jasmine is more than capable of meting out punishment. Can we at least hug on this? I asked with little hope of being heeded. “Hello, Tobs I hope you are ready?” I heard Rick’s voice asking as he approached my room. Oh my goodness I completely forgot!