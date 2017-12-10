The Sun News
Latest
10th December 2017 - Zamfara dep. gov. to sponsor wedding of 100 ‘vulnerable couples’
10th December 2017 - NYSC trains 800,000 corps members on vocational skills
10th December 2017 - Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents
10th December 2017 - Secondus emerges new PDP chairman
10th December 2017 - PDP: Secondus is new chairman
10th December 2017 - 8 persons die, 9 injured in Ogun auto crash
10th December 2017 - 2019: APGA chieftain predicts party’s takeover of South-east 
10th December 2017 - NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity
10th December 2017 - Buhari’s economic policies yielding positive results – Osinbajo
10th December 2017 - Nigeria must create 4m jobs annually to ensure growth – Ambode 
Home / Columns / “Ok Jaz, don’t be a drama queen!”

“Ok Jaz, don’t be a drama queen!”

— 10th December 2017

Georgina stayed a while, crying intermittently as she poured out her heart. Things are definitely not going to continue like this, I mused as I went home that evening after dropping Georgina off. When I got home, Kaycee was waiting outside for me. “Kaycee is anything the matter?” I asked in concern. “Yes Tobs, I tried calling the girls today to apologise for the other day but surprisingly they all seemed ‘busy’, no one wants to talk to me.

I know I was wrong and over stepped my boundary but how does avoiding me help?” She asked tearfully. I sighed in tiredness; I had just been through a gruelling emotional upheaval; what with Rick then Georgina, now this? I am beginning to think my life is on a roller coaster. I can’t seem to have a minute of calm and tranquillity. “Alright come in,” I said in resignation. What was the point, it was better to deal with the issue from the root so it doesn’t become a festering wound that will eventually consume us all. As soon as Kaycee and I were settled in my room, I put a call through to the girls and asked to see them urgently in my house, thankfully they all obliged.

I had just come out of the bathroom when Bola and Zara strolled in, “So to what do we owe this impromptu invite?” Zara asked sarcastically when she saw Kaycee sitting by the window in my room. “You will know in a minute,” I said quietly. Bola went to sit at the opposite side of the room barely giving Kaycee a glance.

I looked at the set faces in the room and realised this was going to be a tough one and Jasmine was yet to join us. “Hey, my chocolatte Princess, what’s going on? Your royal summons sounded serious so here I am kid, what’s up?” Jasmine teased looking hot in denim bum shorts, a pink check shirt knotted in front and one of the most beautiful pink boots I have ever seen.

Jasmine stopped in her tracks as she saw the other girls and Kaycee by the window. “I see that it isn’t anything serious, if you will excuse me I will like to remove my ‘mannising’ body from this room. I have a hot date tonight and as you can see I am all set for my date,” Jasmine said with a pout. This is definitely going to be harder than I thought; I could see worry lines itched all over Kaycee’s face.

I took a deep breath and plunged in; I thanked all the ladies for honouring my invite at such short notice and pleaded with them to hear me out. I took time to explain to them in detail what Kaycee had told me and asked that we all put the incident behind us and move on. “Really Tobs, why should I do that just because you asked me to?” Jasmine asked angrily. I realised then that Jasmine was deeply hurt by what Kaycee did.

The best approach is to nip this in the bud before it goes too far. “Ok Jaz, don’t be a drama queen, Kaycee has apologised a zillion times, what will you have her do? How can she pay penance? Please Jaz, let this go” I pleaded gently, feeling very worried now.

I looked at Bola willing her to say something but she looked disinterested in the whole thing and Zara was enjoying the show a bit too much for my liking, her malicious glint, all too obvious for all to see. “Ladies, this has got to stop, what punishment do you feel is suitable for Kaycee? She must be punished, right?” I asked in exasperation. ‘Ok since you put it that way, I will come up with something,” Jasmine said thoughtfully.

“I have a suggestion,” Zara said, wide eyed. “I am sure you do, darling but that won’t be necessary, Jasmine is more than capable of meting out punishment. Can we at least hug on this? I asked with little hope of being heeded. “Hello, Tobs I hope you are ready?” I heard Rick’s voice asking as he approached my room. Oh my goodness I completely forgot!         

Post Views: 30
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Agbogashi 10th December 2017 at 12:23 pm
    Reply

    What is this trash on the back page?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Zamfara dep. gov. to sponsor wedding of 100 ‘vulnerable couples’

— 10th December 2017

  From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau Zamfara State deputy governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has promised to sponsor the marriage ceremony of 100 vulnerable couples across the state. Wakala said his decision to sponsor the wedding of the would-be couples was borne out of the desire to reduce number of widows and divorced women in…

  • NYSC trains 800,000 corps members on vocational skills

    — 10th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that it has trained about 800,000 corps members in different skills acquisition programmes across country since 2012. It said the programme was introduced to the scheme to reduce unemployment among Nigeria’s graduates.   Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of…

  • Don’t force courses on your children, JAMB Registrar tells parents

    — 10th December 2017

    ‎Parents and guardians have been admonished to avoid mounting undue pressure on their children in the choice of course for study when applying for admission into tertiary institutions as well as to avoid cutting corners but go through the normal process when purchasing the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for their children and…

  • Secondus emerges new PDP chairman

    — 10th December 2017

    From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Prince Uche Secondus this morning emerged the new national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party( PDP). He polled a total of 2000 votes to defeat his closest rival , Professor Tunde Adeniran, who scored 230 votes. Former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, came a distant…

  • PDP: Secondus is new chairman

    — 10th December 2017

      Adeniran, Dokpesi allege irregularities It’s free, fair credible –Wike, Fayose, Udom Why South-west lost out From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja  Prince Uche Secondus early this morning emerged the new national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Secondus, a former acting national chairman carried the day at the national convention of the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share