Ojukwu’s son vindicates Buhari

• Says president right on discussion with father

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari has been vindicated over his disclosure of a discussion he had with late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, on the unity and indivisibility of the Nigerian nation. The first son of the legend, Chief Emeka Ojukwu Jr, yesterday confirmed that the discussion actually took place between the two leaders.

Buhari’s disclosure of the discussion in a nationwide broadcast on Monday had elicited many reactions, including the demand by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which asked the president to provide a proof following a purported rebuttal by Ojukwu’s son.

Ojukwu Jr, who was reacting to reports quoting him as saying that Buhari lied against his father, said, in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka yesterday, that he never granted any media interview or posted any message on social media that Buhari was wrong about his discussions with his (Emeka) late father.

He said: “It has been brought to my attention that there is an article on social media attributed to me to have refuted the remarks of Mr. President concerning his relationship and discussions with my late father.

“Let me state that I made no such comments to anybody, and I am aware His Excellency’s comments were, indeed, factual.

“I’ve noticed a disturbing trend recently of fake news being attributed to me on social media. I don’t know who is behind it or what their motivation might be, but let me assure you that anytime I feel the need to comment publicly on any matter, I will not do so via some anonymous email or anything of the like, rather, be rest assured that there will be no ambiguity, whatsoever, as to whether the comments came from me.

“Let me lend my voice to those of the rest of my fellow countrymen and welcome Mr. President back home.”

He urged members of the public to discountenance the stories in the social media or any media platform, whatsoever, credited to him that he accused Buhari of telling lies and warned that such malicious and damaging publications would not be taken lightly should it be repeated.

Ojukwu Jr urged President Buhari not to take such comments seriously as they “smack of gutter and yellow media reportage aimed at overheating the polity.”