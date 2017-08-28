Ojukwu fought for restructuring – Iwuanyanwu
— 28th August 2017
From Magnus Eze, Abuja
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has said the late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, went to war because of restructuring.
Apparently reacting to the new narrative after President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent broadcast in which he made reference to his Daura meeting with Ojukwu in 2003, Iwuanyanwu explained that Ojukwu never contemplated secession in the first instance.
He said the war was forced on Ojukwu by the then military government of General Yakubu Gowon (retd), which declined to keep to the accord signed at the Aburi Conference in Ghana in1967.
The elder statesman, in an interview in Abuja, at the weekend, said: “Igbo have never mandated anybody to go and talk about secession; and let me make it clear that our political leader in Igbo land, the former president, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, was close to me until he died. He told us we must embrace one united Nigeria, he did not tell us that we should secede. Ojukwu was my boss during the war, I was a soldier under him, people misunderstand him, Ojukwu was never for secession; the war was forced on him.
“If you remember, what Ojukwu was asking for was restructuring; when he went to Aburi for the conference, he was asking for a restructuring under one Nigeria and that was refused, and the military government that imposed it on him caused the war.”
Iwuanyanwu further said Ojukwu could not have asked the Igbo who fled northern Nigeria to go back to their bases after the military coup, when the Igbo were killed the first time in the region.
“When assurance was given, Ojukwu told them to go back and they went back, and they were killed. Now, the younger ones are being deceived, people are saying that the coup was an Igbo coup. That coup of 1966 had nothing to do with Igbo, the coup leaders were patriotic Nigerians who were not happy that a great leader like Awolowo was in prison; the plan was to bring Awolowo out from prison, but people turned it as if Igbo wanted to take power,” he stated.
He expressed worry over agitations by some groups calling for balkanisation of the nation, but said the call for restructuring was appropriate to address the festering national question.
Contending that restructuring was not equivalent to division of the nation, he posited that the National Assembly could make the process simple by revisiting the reports of the previous conferences convoked by former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.
To further butttress the above treatise of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu on Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu,the Avatar,the erstwhile and late Head of State and Commander in Chief of Biafran Armed Forces, are the following facts:
1.Major Chukwueme Odumegwu Ojukwu with his Regiment of Nigerian Army under his command
in Kano,helped put down the Coup d’Etat of Januuary 15th 1966 in the North.He also saw to it that
all the Coup Leaders were arrested and incarcerated.
That Coup d’Etat of January 15th 1966 according to late Major Ademoyega,who was one of the initiators, in his”Why We Struck”,explained in details why they staged the Coup.Their aim was to
intall,the Sage,Chief Obafemi Awolowo,a true patriot and an Indigenous Nigerian as the head of our
then Government.
2.Ikemba Ojukwu’s Family was next to the Emir of Kano and Zaria in those two Cities.His family was the landlord of Kano and Zaria and owned most of the plushy estates in both Cities.
3. Ojukwu’s family did also own all the ware-houses at Apapa Wharf prior to the Biafran-Nigerian
Civil War.
But our Avatar,Ikemba Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu ingored the entrities of his dear father and
that of his God-father,Dr.Nnamdi Azikiwe and went out his way to carry out the demand of the
people of the then Eastern Nigeria; to secede from Nigeria by declaring Eastern Nigeria,an
Independent Republic of Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun.
Selflessly,our Avatar and Messiah,Dim, IKemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu ignored his family
material loses and went ahead to assauge the wishes of his people,the people of Biafra.That was a
noble and a necessary act of bravery for the service of humanity.
Our Republic of Biafra was accorded Diplomatic Recognitions by the following countries: Cote d’Ivoire,France,Gabon,Haiti,Isreal,Portugal,South Africa,Tanzania,the Vatican,Zambia and all the Scandinavian Countries (Finland,Norway and Sweden) did accord us Biafrans,a de facto recognition too.
Ironically after the war,the Hausa/Fulani muslims, the major antagonist of Biafra were very
magnimous towards us Biafran Igbos.
The Abokis returned Igbo property to their rightful owners plus rents accrued on them during the war.
But that was not the case with the Yorubas of Lagos and their Local Government.The greedy and
thieving Yorubas of Lagos took over Igbo shops and hotels.They had joined the Hausa/Fullanis of
the North in the pogrom of slughtering innocent Igbos.
In Lagos the then Capital of Nigeria,our Qua (Kwa) Yoruba cousins chased us Igbos and slaughtered
us like rats.
Dim, Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu died without recovering his family property from
Lagos State Government.The rents on those property runs today up to several trillion Nairas.
That Ojukwu ever did agree with our current President,Mallam Muhammadu Buhari on Nigerian unity
without equity,fairness and justice is simply mendacious and indeed a “Taqayyi”.
Mallam Muhammadu Buhari just like every damned muslim is a liar.He never ever for once hosted
Ojukwu in his house.
We Biafrans,IPOB,MASSOB and our allies,the Avengers of N’Delta,MEND,OPC et al, are today standing firmly on Aburi Accord,and that is, the Restructuring Our Dear Fatherland,Nigerian.We
Nigerians,will soon be going our separate ways without the Retstructuring of the country,Period.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Husda/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!!!