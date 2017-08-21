Ojukwu agreed with me in 2003 that Nigeria must remain united – Buhari
— 21st August 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed how the late Chukwuemka Odumegwu Ojukwu agreed with that the country must remain an indivisible entity.
The president said this in his nationside broadcast on Monday morning. This came less than 48 hours after his return to the country from London, where he spent more than 100 days on medical vacation.
Recall that while the president was ways, the Acting president Yemi Osinbajo, had repeatedly insisted that the unity of the country was not negotiable.
Osinbaho’s comments had come amid agitations for secession in the South East, a quit notice to the Igbo in the North by some northern youths and repeated calls for the restructuring of the country.
President Buhari, in defending the government’s position on the unity of the country, recalled an encounter with the late General Chukwuemka Odumegwu Ojukwu in 2003.
According to the President, Ojukwu who led the ‘Republic of Biafra’ in its attempt to secede from Nigeria from 1967 to 1970 agreed with him that the country should remain united.
In his national broadcast this morning, President Buhari said, “In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown in Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analysed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.”
Consequently, the President warned that secessionist agenda would not be tolerated and that all grievances must be channeled through legitimate means.
“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood,” he said. (Channelstv)
Ojukwu is not Biafra but a Biafran and Biafran Leader death or alive. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is not a monarchy kingdom, it is a democratic society and entity in which only majority Biafrans decides. Igbos of Biafra are intellectuals, not Almajiris of north, Igbos of Biafra only follow right decisions- that is why they followed Ojukwu’s decision in 1967 against Zik, but did not follow Ojukwu to NPN political party, but followed Zik to NPP political party. As I already said, it is about advancing Biafra Ojukwu lay its foundation in 1967, base on advancement of humanity in this 21st century world- which we have done and will defend it with whatever it takes, from October 1st 2017. Any individual or group who thinks Ojukwu is Biafra and decided for the political name of poor northern bandits nickname Nigeria, is ignorant and naive. God Is With Us!!!
my president, permit me to react to your comment by first all welcoming back to our great country. we wish quick recovery. although, you have personally done wrong to me. i am one of the great buharists from south east even , before your adoption by apc as their presidential candidate before the election proper which put you in the present position as our president. i wrote 2 letters properly mailed through DHL which was monitored and the army officer in the aso rock who received the two letters captured electronically. so, there is no denial that the letters were not received. but no reply up till today. American president or british prime minister cannot do it to the citizen. that’s why you have retinue of personal assistants to respond to issues like my letters. CHECK my articles on you before your election in the sunnewspapers which your FEMI ADESINA, Special aviser on madia was the chief executive, you will discover that i am supposed to be remembered. i equally wrote your wife twice, no reply and this democracy. but i wrote the minister of information, lai mohammed, and he replied me which i copied you in my letters. so sir, i know it is late yet.
to your comment sir this morning. you have talked as the father of the nation. ibo proverb says that where a child is crying points his finger, if the father is not there, the mother must surely be there. our president, forget what our most revered leader ojukwu told you. ojukwu is now history. lets talk about the living. my president, think how it will be as you went on air this morning and you announced that an ibo has been appointed the SGF, automatic contracts for rehabilitation of enugu-onitsha, enugu- port harcour,roads. think when you are by fiat say that the coal in enugu should reopen immediately, rail line from port harcour to markurdi should as a matter importance be reactivated with the speed nnamdi azikiew airport in abuja was done and before chritmas, you want to see train service funtional in that route. my president, if do this, the brohaha about biafra will die a natural death. biafra is resurrected because the ibos felt that they were shortchanged in every strata. ask yourself why must the ibos one of the tripods nigeria stands must have only 5 states whereas others have between 6 & 7 states, why is it that ibos are not represented in the appointment of service chiefs. when you reverse all these injustices, i assure you biafra quest will be no more. that you abandoned the ibos in your cabinet, that’s why your government is in perpetual coma with oxygen fixed in every aspects yet there is despondency all over. my president, i hope your coming back is with moral, spiritual, patriotic and fatherly rejuvenation. i assure you sir, that if you jettison the wrong advice of most of the sycophants around you and take some personal initiates and rule this country, nigeria will be the eldorado which i stated in my write up about you in my series of articles before the election in 2015. after all, you are experienced having ruled as a military head of state and having held other sensitive positions in this country. therefore, our president, yesterday is gone , today is with its own troubles, and tomorrow is expected to be better. for better is good and best is yet to come. my unalloyed allegiance and support to your government. i know you will put nigeria and every tribe in the marbles in terms equitable development. Bye sir and happy governance.