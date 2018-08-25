As a major festival, Ojude Oba (“the king’s forecourt”) is over 100 years old. It has evolved into carnival-like celebration of the traditional, cultural, spiritual accomplishments and other values of the Ijebu nation. A cultural synod of the Ijebu descendants in Nigeria and diaspora, the one-day fiesta features various age groups (known as Regberegbe), indigenes, friends and associates from far and near, finely garbed, who throng the palace of the paramount ruler of Ijebuland to pay homage to him.

As a cultural festival, Ojude Oba is one of its kinds––one of the finest example of a cultural practice that has transcended time to fit snugly into modernity. It is also a platform for the Ijebu illustrious people to showcase their industry and fashion sense.

This festival, themed, “Celebration of Rich Cultural Heritage”, got underway at 9:38 am with the recitation of the national anthem, followed by Ogun and Ijebu anthems. March past, starting promptly by 10 am, was kickstarted by the male Bobagunwa group. Male age grades and their female counterparts took a turn to file out, dancing to music coming from Musiliu Ishola and made their way to the King’s side of the pavilion where they present their gift, prayers and pledges to their king.