O’Jez Music unleashes Krazee Legs’ today

Challenged musician, Krazee Legs is poised to heat up the music scene with the release of his debut album entitled, Another Level, on the O’Jez music imprint.

Speaking, the challenged musician who won a bronze medal in Lawn Tennis at an international event for challenged sportsmen recently said: “I am so glad that at last, my debut album is ready; it is like a dream come true. The album is entitled Another Level and it features songs like Walangolo and Shan Pepe. I want to thank the management of O’Jez and my label CEO, Joseph Odobeatu for giving me this opportunity to express my music talent and excel. May God bless his soul.”

Speaking on why his record label chose to return to the industry, Joseph Odobeatu, the boss of O’Jez said: “O’Jez Music has groomed big names like Sony Neji and Baba Fryo. However we decided to take a break but now we are back and better hence we decided to give Krazee Legs, a challenged singer an opportunity to be heard. This is just the beginning of greater things to come. Next year we are unveiling Nigeria’s first all-physically-challenged band in Nigeria.”