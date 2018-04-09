The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Oilserv signs 200km Lot 1 AKK gas transmission contract with NNPC
9th April 2018 - CBN, banks plan fresh N60bn disbursement to boost economy
9th April 2018 - Nigeria yet to reap benefits from AGOA Act since 2008
9th April 2018 - NPSC conducts integrity audit of 5,000km oil pipeline network  
9th April 2018 - Emefiele emerges Economic Personality of the Year
9th April 2018 - Financial stocks outperforming other sectors on NSE
9th April 2018 - Time to go: Aviation stakeholders urge AMCON to hands off Arik Air, Aero
9th April 2018 - Nigerian SMEs surviving by skin of their teeth –Okafor
9th April 2018 - Fish farmers can earn huge income with right species
9th April 2018 - Edo govt partners 2 firms on $6m cassava farm
Home / Business / Oilserv signs 200km Lot 1 AKK gas transmission contract with NNPC

Oilserv signs 200km Lot 1 AKK gas transmission contract with NNPC

— 9th April 2018

…As JP Morgan admits knowing ex-Minister linked to $800m Malabu transfer

Indigenous Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company, Oilserv Limited, has sealed a two-year contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the Ajaokuta Kaduna Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project after a rigorous bidding process. 

The 614km x 40-inch gas pipeline, which spans from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano through the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, will have Oilserv/Oando Consortium handling the Lot 1 section, a 200km stretch from Ajaokuta to Abuja. 

The contract was consummated on April 5 at the NNPC Towers in Abuja between Oilserv/Oando Consortium represented by the Chairman/Group CEO, Emeka Okwuosa, and the Managing Director, Gbite Falade, and the NNPC team led by the Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru.

Okwuosa expressed delight at the signing saying, “this is indeed a landmark achievement in Nigeria and the project, which is part of the Nigerian Gas Masterplan will ensure adequate supply of gas to the North, improve the gas infrastructure expansion within the domestic market and boost power generation in the region.”

He added that, “it is a gas infrastructure revolution, which has never been witnessed in the country. This is a cause to believe that the nation is on the path of a major economic revolution. All thanks to the GMD NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, hard-working Nigerians in NNPC and its contractor companies who are working tirelessly to deliver projects.” 

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 40” x 614km class pipeline system from Ajaokuta to Kano, with associated valve stations, intermediate and terminal gas facilities.

Okwuosa reiterated Oilserv’s resolve to be not only a leading indigenous EPC company in the pipelines and facility business but also the company of choice. “The journey of Oilserv as the leading indigenous EPCIC company in this sector has its roots in a number of many first achievements,” he said.

Meanwhile, Investment 

banker, JP Morgan Chase, over the weekend acknowledged it knew Nigeria’s former oil minister convicted of money laundering would benefit when it transferred over $800 million of government funds to a company he controlled.

It made the acknowledgement in its legal response to a lawsuit filed by Nigeria over transactions made by the U.S. bank when Royal Dutch Shell and Eni bought offshore oilfield OPL 245 from Malabu Oil and Gas in 2011.

The $1.3 billion deal has spawned legal cases spanning several countries and involving Nigerian government officials and senior ENI and Shell executives, a number of whom face trial in Italy on corruption charges next month.

Malabu is controlled by Dan Etete, who was Nigeria’s oil minister at the time of the deal and was convicted of money laundering in France in 2007.

The lawsuit against JP Morgan accused the bank of negligence over the transfer of funds from a Nigerian government escrow account into which Shell and Eni had deposited money to secure OPL 245.

In its written defence, filed in a British court last week, JP Morgan said Britain’s Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA), now renamed the National Crime Agency, had approved the transfers to Malabu and denied negligence.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oilserv signs 200km Lot 1 AKK gas transmission contract with NNPC

— 9th April 2018

…As JP Morgan admits knowing ex-Minister linked to $800m Malabu transfer Indigenous Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company, Oilserv Limited, has sealed a two-year contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the Ajaokuta Kaduna Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project after a rigorous bidding process.  The 614km x 40-inch gas pipeline, which spans from…

  • CBN

    CBN, banks plan fresh N60bn disbursement to boost economy

    — 9th April 2018

    …Emefiele redeploys DGs From Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) may be fine-tuning plans to disburse N60 billion, being 5 per cent of their profit to buoy various developmental initiatives of the Federal Government. This was as the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, at the weekend…

  • AGOA

    Nigeria yet to reap benefits from AGOA Act since 2008

    — 9th April 2018

    A deputy director in the Trade Department of the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Aliyu Abubakar has lamented that Nigeria was yet to benefit from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) since it was signed into law in May 2008. Abubakar, who made this known in an interview in Abuja yesterday said a…

  • NPSC

    NPSC conducts integrity audit of 5,000km oil pipeline network  

    — 9th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja In his efforts to deepen efficient supply of petroleum products, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC), Luke Anele, yesterday, revealed plans by the company, which was created out of the old Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), to embark on comprehensive audit of the over 5,000km of…

  • Emefiele

    Emefiele emerges Economic Personality of the Year

    — 9th April 2018

    …Unfolds plans to boost credit to vulnerable Nigerians The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was on Saturday unveiled as The Guardian Economic Personality of the Year 2017 in recognition of his contribution to stabilising the Nigerian financial sector amidst recession as well as the bank’s effort in development financing. Presenting the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share