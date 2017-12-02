Oil tycoon Francis Inegbeniki’s good turn

When in 2014, the mercurial businessman and socialite, Chief Francis Inegbeniki, got married to his longtime belle, Helen, at a lavish ceremony in Lekki, Lagos, Afropop star, Oritsefemi, was very active and was also one of the select artistes who serenaded the couple. So when last Saturday, the singer decided to walk down the aisle his own sweetheart, Nabila Fash, a PR Executive with Multichoice Nigeria, it was payback time.

Spotlight gathered that Inegbeniki, the Atayese of Lagos and Chairman, Ineh Oil Limited, was the major sponsor of the lovebirds’ traditional and white wedding which took place inside a beautifully designed marquee at The Ark, Lekki, Lagos. The Edo State-born deep-pocket mogul, who is very famous for his outlandish parties, was said to have assisted the singer and his adorable wife with enough to make the day grand. And as expected, the wedding was a hit. The official ceremony was hosted eight months after their court marriage. And planning for the wedding seemed as a carnival when their pre-wedding photos were displayed on an electronic billboard at Lekki/Ikoyi roundabout, Lagos.

Asides Inegbeniki,who is also a big time player in maritime services, real estate and publishing, it was gathered that wealthy monarch and the Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, who was at the grand wedding also contributed significantly to the success of Oritsefemi and Nabila’s fairytale wedding.