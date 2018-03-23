The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - Oil spillage: NGO strategises to clean up N’Delta
23rd March 2018 - Afreximbank backs AfCFTA with $25bn
23rd March 2018 - A kick against diabetes
23rd March 2018 - Excitement as Dangote Group builds new rice mill in Jigawa
23rd March 2018 - A season of lessons for politicians
23rd March 2018 - Re: Achuzia, Biafra spirit and South South Igbo
23rd March 2018 - Data leak: Zuckerberg’s apology fails to quiet Facebook storm
23rd March 2018 - South Africans, Moroccan’re guests on Glo-powered CNN African Voices
23rd March 2018 - Peruvian president resigns over vote-buying scandal
23rd March 2018 - Kenyan woman made to deliver on hospital floor wins $25,000 in damages
Home / Business / Oil spillage: NGO strategises to clean up N’Delta

Oil spillage: NGO strategises to clean up N’Delta

— 23rd March 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A non-governmental organisation, Tilda Goes Green, yesterday, said that it has mapped out strategies to tackle environmental pollution occasioned by oil spillage in the Niger Delta region.

It said that the environmental pollution, which has affected climate change in the region has brought the people of the area untold hardship and in some ways negatively affected the economy of the region. In a statement issued to Daily Sun, the founder and President of the organisation, Matilda Gogo Lambert, said her foundation has a 13-goal agenda with a vision targeted at restoring the green environment in the light of the growing challenges of the climate change in the Niger Delta.

These goals, according to her, range from eco-culture, eco-tourism, eco-heritage, eco-justice, eco-fashion, eco-village, eco-business, eco-education, eco-marathon, eco-lifestyle, eco-innovation, eco-sense and eco-reel, among others.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oil spillage: NGO strategises to clean up N’Delta

— 23rd March 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A non-governmental organisation, Tilda Goes Green, yesterday, said that it has mapped out strategies to tackle environmental pollution occasioned by oil spillage in the Niger Delta region. It said that the environmental pollution, which has affected climate change in the region has brought the people of the area untold hardship and in…

  • Afreximbank backs AfCFTA with $25bn

    — 23rd March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja  The President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Dr. Benedict Oramah, has disclosed that about $25 billion will be disbursed by the regional bank in support of intra-African trade during the five years ending in 2021 under an Intra-African Trade Strategy it launched in 2016 in anticipation of the African Continental Free Trade…

  • Our deal with Boko Haram –Military

    — 23rd March 2018

    •Says insurgents allowed to enter town because of ceasefire agreement  •FG tackles PDP, as Okorocha,Ohanaeze react Molly Kilete; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri; Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Military high command has rubbished speculations that there was no troops presence at Dapchi, Yobe State, when the Boko Haram terrorists returned 105 of the 110 kidnapped students…

  • …Life returns to Dapchi

    — 23rd March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Commercial and social activities have returned to Dapchi, 24 hours after Boko Haram freed 105 girls out of 110 students abducted at a government school last month. Shops and businesses have re-opened even as residents besieged houses of parents of the freed schoolgirls on solidarity visit. “Many of us are opening our…

  • EFCC lacks power to declare anyone wanted –Judge

    — 23rd March 2018

    Justice Othman Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lacks the powers to declare anyone wanted without first obtaining a court order for that purpose or charging the suspect with an offence. Justice Musa also said that although the EFCC could declare…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share