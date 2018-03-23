Oil spillage: NGO strategises to clean up N’Delta

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A non-governmental organisation, Tilda Goes Green, yesterday, said that it has mapped out strategies to tackle environmental pollution occasioned by oil spillage in the Niger Delta region.

It said that the environmental pollution, which has affected climate change in the region has brought the people of the area untold hardship and in some ways negatively affected the economy of the region. In a statement issued to Daily Sun, the founder and President of the organisation, Matilda Gogo Lambert, said her foundation has a 13-goal agenda with a vision targeted at restoring the green environment in the light of the growing challenges of the climate change in the Niger Delta.

These goals, according to her, range from eco-culture, eco-tourism, eco-heritage, eco-justice, eco-fashion, eco-village, eco-business, eco-education, eco-marathon, eco-lifestyle, eco-innovation, eco-sense and eco-reel, among others.