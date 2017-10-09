Oil search, insurgency top discusions in Buhari/northern govs meeting

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met separately with three northern governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governors are those of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam, Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

While Geidam briefed Buhari on the latest development regarding Internally Displaced Persons some of whom have returned home following the restoration of peace and calm in the North East state, Tambuwal briefed on developments arising from the recent meeting between northern governors and their southern counterparts as well as the feasibility of searching for oil and gas in the Sokoto Basin.

Governor Geidam told State House Correspondents after the meeting that Yobe State has not witnessed any major insurgency attack in the last two years

The governor however said the state is faced with the challenge of reintegrating insurgency victims and reconstructing areas destroyed in the heat of the Boko Haram attacks.

He said, “I told him that I am here to brief him and at the same time, tell him the state of affairs of my state, which is the frontline state in terms of insurgency.

“I told him that now we have relative peace. For the past two years or so, we have not had any attack by the insurgents. So I accordingly told him that all our IDPs have returned to their bases and resumed their normal businesses. Our problems now are on resettlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the destroyed areas.

Tambuwal on his part told reporters that he also briefed the president on the feasibility of searching for oil and gas in the Sokoto Basin.

According to him, the state has enough gas deposits which if harnessed could address the electricity supply challenges in the State.

He said, “I came to see our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari and we had discussion on quite a number of issues, of specific mention is the issue is the general well- being of the country, security situation of the country.

“I am sure you are aware that recently we were in the south east, as governors from the north went to interact with our brothers in the south east and south south and particularly people of the North residing there so there was a need for a feedback.

“Also we have discussed with the President, if you remember very well recently, I was personally at the NNPC towers where we engaged the GMD of the NNPC on possible oil exploration in the Sokoto basin and I have had cause to brief the president on that particular interaction.

“There is a need for the Federal government to continue to support that endeavour which I believe will help in more provision of oil and gas which we believe is very much in abundance in this basin but also in bringing about agricultural revolution in that area. If you have gas it will support the power supply which will in turn enhance and influence agro- allied industries that are likely to come on board and also have a positive impact economically on the lives and well- being of the people that are along the basin. This are some of the issues we discussed with Mr. President.