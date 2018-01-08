The Sun News
Latest
8th January 2018 - Oil rises, set to hit over $70
8th January 2018 - Oyo to fund 41% of 2018 budget with N112b IGR target
8th January 2018 - JUST IN: Okowa swears in new LG chairs in Delta
8th January 2018 - Iheanacho’s Leicester career over?
8th January 2018 - Shi’ite members, police clash in Abuja
8th January 2018 - NANS sets up monitoring team on petrol prices, sales
8th January 2018 - el-Rufai appoints heads of agencies
8th January 2018 - At Golden Globes 2018 women dominate
8th January 2018 - New Defence spokesman, Gen. John Agim assumes duty
8th January 2018 - APC BOT members urges Buhari to appoint PLOs in states
Home / Business / Oil rises, set to hit over $70

Oil rises, set to hit over $70

— 8th January 2018

(Reuters/NAN) 

Oil prices rose on Monday, poised to make above 70 dollars on a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production and sustained OPEC output cuts.

Brent sweet crude futures were at 67.95 dollars a barrel, 33 cents above their last close. The Brent oil is poised to rise over 70 dollars in spite of international Media “manipulative stance”, media editor reveals.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had risen to 61.94 dollars a barrel by 1140 GMT,

Traders said the gains were due to a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production. The rig count eased by five in the week to Jan. 5 to 742, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes.

In spite of this, U.S. production C-OUT-T-EIA is expected soon to rise above 10 million barrels per day, largely thanks to soaring output from shale drillers. Only Russia and Saudi Arabia produce more.

Rising U.S. production is the main factor countering output cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting countries and by Russia, which began in January last year and are set to last through 2018.

A senior OPEC source from a major Middle Eastern oil producer said on Monday that OPEC was monitoring unrest in Iran as well as Venezuela’s economic crisis, but will boost output only if there were significant and sustained production disruptions from those countries.

Stephen Innes, Head of Trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore, said “the OPEC vs Shale debate will rage” this year, being a key price-driving factor.

However, Innes added that Middle East turmoil would remain a key focus for oil markets and had the potential to “send oil prices rocketing higher”.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oil rises, set to hit over $70

— 8th January 2018

(Reuters/NAN)  Oil prices rose on Monday, poised to make above 70 dollars on a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production and sustained OPEC output cuts. Brent sweet crude futures were at 67.95 dollars a barrel, 33 cents above their last close. The Brent oil is poised to rise over 70…

  • Oyo to fund 41% of 2018 budget with N112b IGR target

    — 8th January 2018

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oyo State Government says it plans to realise N112.1 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the 2018 fiscal year, which it has earmarked to fund 41.91 per cent of the 2018 budget. Governor Abiola Ajimobi had, on December 14, 2017, presented a budget proposal of N267.4billion, tagged: ‘Budget of Stabilisation,’…

  • JUST IN: Okowa swears in new LG chairs in Delta

    — 8th January 2018

    Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is currently swearing in newly elected chairmen of local government councils in Delta State. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today….

  • Iheanacho’s Leicester career over?

    — 8th January 2018

    Leicester Football Club are prepared to let flop striker Kelechi Iheanacho leave – even if it means making a loss on the flop £25million striker. And he was only given a 10-minute runout against League One minnows Fleetwood in a 0-0 draw on Saturday. However, he has made just two Premier League starts this campaign….

  • Shi’ite members, police clash in Abuja

    — 8th January 2018

    Some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, on Monday, clashed with security operatives in Abuja, while reportedly attempting to force their way into the National Assembly complex. The Shi’ite members are demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who was detained since 2015. It was gathered that a…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share