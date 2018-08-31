– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Oil rises as trade war worries balance Iran sanctions
31st August 2018 - Osun polls : Police denies deploying 30, commissioners to supervise arrangement
31st August 2018 - Akwa Ibom: We’ll resist APC’s rigging plot – Senator Umoyo
31st August 2018 - Kevin Trapp leaves PSG for Frankfurt on loan
31st August 2018 - Bauchi by-election: Triumph of Gov Abubakar
31st August 2018 - 2019 AFCON Qualifier: NFF advance team off to Seychelles
31st August 2018 - NSCDC warns job seekers against racketeers
31st August 2018 - Still on ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’
31st August 2018 - NEMA lauds military participation in disaster management
31st August 2018 - Death, love and mental illness
Home / World News / Oil rises as trade war worries balance Iran sanctions
oil

Oil rises as trade war worries balance Iran sanctions

— 31st August 2018

NAN

Oil prices rose on Friday as concerns over the impact of a trade war depressed sentiment, although impending U.S. sanctions on Iran and falling Venezuelan output supported the market.

Sweet Brent crude oil was  at 77.77 dollars a barrel.

U.S. light crude was at 70.15 dollars.

U.S. President, Donald Trump, threatened on Thursday to withdraw from the World Trade Organisation, his latest salvo in a deepening dispute between the United States and its major trading partners.

Economists worry that rising trade barriers between the world’s major economies will drag on global growth and erode energy demand.

READ ALSO Kevin Trapp leaves PSG for Frankfurt on loan

Oil markets are tightening with a recent surplus draining, trade figures show.

The volume of unsold crude stored in the Atlantic basin has dwindled from around 30 cargoes to just a handful in recent weeks, a the media  analysis showed.

Investors are worried that with Venezuelan supply falling sharply, Iranian crude supply will be cut sharply ahead of the imposition of U.S. sanctions on Tehran in November.

“The November deadline to comply with the U.S. demands for an Iran oil embargo is moving closer and in anticipation, buyers seemingly have begun reducing their purchases,” said Norbert Ruecker, commodity analyst at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

“Venezuela remains equally concerning,” he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UMOYO

Akwa Ibom: We’ll resist APC’s rigging plot – Senator Umoyo

— 31st August 2018

Governor Emmanuel, is doing well and you want to remove him and expect Senator Etang Umoyo to join you in the feast? Joe Effiong, Uyo Senator Etang Umoyo is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esit, Eket council and frontline advocate for power shift to Eket senatorial district as far back as…

  • BAUCHI - ABUBAKAR

    Bauchi by-election: Triumph of Gov Abubakar

    — 31st August 2018

    Danlami Babantakko The election has come and gone. Hon. Lawal Yahaya Gumau of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District by-election. He polled 119,489 votes to beat five other contestants from the PDP, Green Party, NNPP, APP and SDP. READ ALSO: Bauchi South by-election: Police restrict movement Former…

  • JOB SEEKERS

    NSCDC warns job seekers against racketeers

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)  has warned job seekers to be cautious of fraudsters posing as employers of labour for the corps. Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant-General of the corps, gave the warning in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday. Gana said that…

  • TURBANING - DAN BAIWAN HAUSA

    Still on ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’

    — 31st August 2018

    Kalu’s acceptance letter goes thus: “I am indeed happy to confirm my acceptance of the highly revered traditional title of ‘Dan Baiwan Hausa’ of Daura Idris Adisa As accolades continue to pour in for the newly turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa of Daura and former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Nigerians should emulate the…

  • disaster

    NEMA lauds military participation in disaster management

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says it is very impressed with the quality of military involvement in disaster managements and support of victims. Its Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, while assessing facilities at the Disaster Response Unit of the 119 Operation Base of the Nigeria Airforce, Sokoto on Friday, promised that the agency…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share