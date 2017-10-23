The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Oil prices poised to rise above $60 rise on tightening supply, strong demand
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: Police confirm 16 killed in Maiduguri twin blasts
23rd October 2017 - Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock
23rd October 2017 - Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi
23rd October 2017 - Task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures, recovers arms in Lagos
23rd October 2017 - Herdsmen invade Nasarawa community, destroy crops
23rd October 2017 - Terrorism: Nigeria confirms Turkish govt’s request to extradite 1,000
23rd October 2017 - Controversy trails reinstatement of fugitive ex-pension chief, Maina
23rd October 2017 - Ondo: Our suspension based on greed, hatred –Magistrates
23rd October 2017 - Experts canvass cheap funds, high production to cripple inflation
Home / Business / National / Oil prices poised to rise above $60 rise on tightening supply, strong demand

Oil prices poised to rise above $60 rise on tightening supply, strong demand

— 23rd October 2017

Oil prices rose on Monday over supply concerns in the Middle East and as the US market showed further signs of tightening while demand in Asia keeps rising.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at 57.84 dollars.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at 52.03 dollars per barrel..

The amount of US oil rigs drilling for new production fell by seven to 736 in the week to October 20, the lowest level since June, General Electric Co’s Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday. RIG-OL-USA-BHI

Much will depend on demand to guide prices, with the US market tightening, flows from Iraq reduced due to fighting between government forces and Kurdish militant groups.

Again, production is still being withheld as part of a pact between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers to tighten the market.

In the main growth areas of Asia, consumption remains strong especially in China and India, the world’s number one and three importers.

India imported a record 4.83 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in September as several refiners resumed operations after extensive maintenance to meet rising local fuel demand.

The country’s September imports stood 4.2 per cent above this time last year and about 19 per cent more than in August, ship-tracking data from industry sources and Media Analytics showed.

Given the tightening oil market conditions, many analysts expect prices to rise further.(NAN)

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oil prices poised to rise above $60 rise on tightening supply, strong demand

— 23rd October 2017

Oil prices rose on Monday over supply concerns in the Middle East and as the US market showed further signs of tightening while demand in Asia keeps rising. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at 57.84 dollars. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at 52.03 dollars per barrel.. The…

  • BREAKING: Police confirm 16 killed in Maiduguri twin blasts

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Twin explosions in Maiduguri late Sunday night have killed 16 people including the suicide bombers. The explosions occured at the Muna Garage and Muna Dalti, suburds of Maiduguri which have experienced more than five blasts in the past. Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Mr Damian Chukwu said a male suicide bomber…

  • Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock

    — 23rd October 2017

    By Christopher Oji  In a bid to tackle traffic challenges at the weekends, the Lagos State Police Command has involved spy police in traffic control across the state. Officers and men of the spy police would work at the weekends in Lagos, as the police have observed that there were many activities and ceremonies during…

  • Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A 42-year-old man, has been dragged to the Family Law Centre in Abakaliki for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old pupil, Chinasa, in Ishieke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state. Chinasa is a primary five pupil of a primary School at Obobo, Ishieke. She alleged that at about 8.00pm…

  • Task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures, recovers arms in Lagos

    — 23rd October 2017

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State Task Force at the weekend demolished 2,500 illegal structures in the state. Also, the agency recovered arms, ammunition and illicit drugs in some of the illegal shanties. Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, SP.Olayinka Egbeyemi, said three persons have been arrested in connection with the arms, ammunition and illicit drugs….

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share