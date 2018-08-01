– The Sun News
1st August 2018 - Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production
1st August 2018 - Gunmen strike convoy with Mali election materials, 12 killed in shootout
1st August 2018 - Tensions brew in Zimbabwe as opposition disputes election results
1st August 2018 - Africa Youth Games: Balogun attributes success to hard work, focus
1st August 2018 - No extension of voter registration beyond Aug. 17, says INEC
1st August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kebbi set to airlifts 3,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
1st August 2018 - Trump suspends duty-free status for clothes imports from Rwanda
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP
1st August 2018 - Ortom raises the alarm over fresh cattle invasion of Benue, exonerates Buhari on own ordeal
1st August 2018 - Afghan presidential election to hold in April 2019
Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production
OIL

Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production

— 1st August 2018

NAN

September Brent crude futures fell by seven cents to reach 74.90 dollars  a barrel at 01:09 GMT after rising 68 cents, or 0.9 per cent, on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract prices also fell six cents to reach 70.08 dollars a barrel, after rising more than two per cent in the previous session.

A Reuters survey showed that OPEC has increased production in July by 70,000 barrels per day to reach 32.64 million barrels per day; the highest level so far this year.

Further increases in supplies would compensate for production disruption in some areas and absorb the impact of price pressures.

READ ALSO: Tensions brew in Zimbabwe as opposition disputes election results

Traders said US crude gains on Monday stemmed from expectations that US crude stockpiles fell last week and fears that production disruption at Syncrude Canada’s oil sands facility would not be overcome as soon as expected.

Oil prices rebounded from levels reached over the past two weeks as US sanctions threatened against Iran began to cut exports from Tehran.

 

Share