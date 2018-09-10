Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace

– The Sun News
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has appealed to the federal government to intervene in the menace perpetrated by erosions in some parts of Ebonyi and Abia States.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women

It said the situation in Abakaliki Ugep road in Ebonyi and Isuikwuato in Abia are now death traps to motorists and other road users.

These were contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital by its Deputy President General, Obinna Achuonye.

The group said if the situation is not remedied, it might degenerate to a distasteful situation.

“The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urges the Federal Government to help in the area of erosion control in Isuikwuato and Abakaliki Ugep road, which is a death trap for motorists.

“We applaud the mutual cooperation with President Buhari, especially with high regards to ensuring that the South East gets their fair share from the projects and economic programmes of the administration.

“Governor Umahi remains an embodiment of unity among the Igbo, his approach to governance in Ebonyi is unprecedented.

“We advice the state government to explore this relationship with President Buhari and the Federal Government, for mutual development,” the group added.

