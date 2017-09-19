Ohanaeze warns courts against frivolous orders on IPOB

From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned courts in the country not to allow themselves to be used to undermine democratic process by granting frivolous orders against the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Ohanaeze, in a statement signed by its President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, on Monday evening, said it gathered from credible intelligence report that Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, had secretly approached courts to obtain an order to designate IPOB a terrorist group.

Nwodo said that such move was not only illegal, but also aimed at pushing further the harassment and intimidation of Igbo youths who have been pursuing their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights in the land.

He also disclosed that Ohanaeze had despatched letters to the courts to be wary of such spurious moves as they were capable of aggravating the already frayed nerves, as well as capable of disrupting the genuine moves made by Ohanaeze and critical Igbo leaders in bringing peace and tranquility to the country.