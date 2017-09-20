Ohanaeze warns against frivolous court orders

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned courts against granting frivolous orders against the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement signed by its President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, on Tuesday night, Ohanaeze said it gathered from credible intelligence report that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Alhaji Abubakar Malami has approached courts to obtain an order, to designate IPOB a terrorist group.

Nwodo said such move was not only illegal, but also, aimed at pushing further the harassment and intimidation of Igbo youths “who have been pursuing their constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental human rights in the land.”

He disclosed that Ohanaeze has despatched letters to the courts, to be wary of such spurious moves as it is capable of aggravating already frayed nerves, as well as disrupting genuine moves by Ohanaeze and critical Igbo leaders in bringing peace and tranquility to the country.

The Ohanaeze alarm came on the heels of claims that President Muhammadu Buhari, before jetting out for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly, in New York, the United States of America, had, on Sunday, signed a presidential proclamation which formally proscribed IPOB.

The Defence Headquarters had earlier declared IPOB a militant terrorist organisation, which Ohanaeze immediately faulted.

Ohanaeze also insisted that IPOB, going by extant national and international laws, particularly the Terrorist Prevention Act 2011, as amended, is not a terrorist organisation.

The apex Igbo group has, therefore, continued to advise the Federal Government to rather consider restructuring the country so as to mitigate marginalisation of the South East that has led to youths restiveness and agitations in the region.