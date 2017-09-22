Ohanaeze visits Muslims over burnt mosque

…Receives Arewa youths on peace mission

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Wednesday, visited the Ogrute Mosque, which was burnt last Saturday, to commiserate with the Muslim community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

They also received Arewa youths who came with a message of peace. The visits came amidst rumours that the mosque was burnt down by the now-proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). IPOB has, however, denied the accusation.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonna, who led his executive to the mosque, said they were on a mission to re-establish the existing peace and bond that existed amongst all the residents of the state, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

Ogbonna, who expressed sadness that the mosque was burnt, urged the Muslim faithful to accept what happened as an act of God.

He advised them not to allow the unfortunate incident affect the cordial relationship that existed between Christians and Muslims living in the state.

“We are here to sympathise with you and to tell you that whatever may be the case, we shall continue to be one. You have been here for several years and there has never been any incident of whatever form. So, our appeal is that you all should continue to live in peace.

“The essence of our coming here today is to show solidarity with the Imam and the Muslim community in this area.

“We have Christians, traditionalists and Muslims in this state and all of them practise their religion unhindered.

“There is absolute freedom of worship in Enugu state and, as such, everybody is free to pursue his or her religion. That was why we felt touched that this happened to a house of God.”

In his response, Chief Imam of Enugu-Ezike, Alhaji Ali Osai, expressed happiness at the visit and promised they would sustain the peace between them and adherents of other religions.

Speaker of Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Ukkasha Hamza Rahama said that they were in Enugu to preach peace and one Nigeria.

He said his group, which has strong representation across the 19 states of the North never supported the quit notice given to the Igbo living in the North by some Arewa youth groups, and added that his group mobilised their members at the grassroots to guarantee the safety of the Igbo living in the region.

Rahama who was accompanied in the trip by the Clark of the Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Abdulrazak Danjuma said that his group is working hard to ensure that Nigeria becomes the most peaceful country in the world and enjoined Ohanaeze to join hands to ensure there is absolute peace in the country.

President of Ohaneze in Enugu thanked the youths for their visit and said the will deliver the message to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo. He noted that every Igbo man is now unhappy over the way President Muhammadu Buhari has treated the Igbo nation, particularly in his appointment, and said the elders had only differed with IPOB agitation in approach.

He on President Buhari to rise up to become a good sportsman, as well as develop a forgiving heart and forget that the South East did not support him in the last election.

Ogbonna told the youths to relay to their people back home that Ohanaeze and Ndigbo in general support one Nigeria, but demand that everybody in the country should be treated equally and fairly, and noted that the Igbo provide market for goods coming from the North just like the North do the same for goods from the East.