Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The officials of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Wednesday visited the Ogrute Mosque which got burnt last Saturday to commiserate with the Muslim community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The visit came just as the Ohanaeze also received some Arewa youths who brought message of peace to the apex Igbo-socio cultural organization in Enugu.

Rumours were rife on Saturday that the mosque was razed by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but the organization has immediately denied any involvement in the destruction of the worship centre.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonna, who led the other executives to the Mosque, said that they were in the place to re-echo the peace and bond existing amongst all the residents of the state irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

Ogbonna, who expressed sadness that the mosque was gutted by fire, urged the Muslim faithful to accept what happened as an act of God.

He advised them not to allow the unfortunate incident to affect the cordial relationship existing between Christians and Muslims living in the state.

He said: “We are here to sympathize with you and to tell you that whatever may be the case, we shall continue to be one.

“You have been here for several years and there has never been any incident of whatever form. So, our appeal is that you all should continue to live in peace.

“So, the essence of our coming here today is to show solidarity with the Imam and the Muslim community in this area.

“We have Christians, traditionalists and Muslims in this state and all of them practice their religion unhindered.

“There is absolute freedom of worship in Enugu State and as such everybody is free to pursue his or her religion. That’s why we felt touched that this happened to a house of God.”

In his response, the Chief Imam of Enugu-Ezike, Alhaji Ali Osai, expressed happiness that the Ohanaeze leadership came to visit them over the fire disaster.

He promised that they would sustain the peace which has existed between them and other adherents of other religions.

Similarly, the Speaker of Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Ukkasha Hamza Rahama who led the other members of group on a visit to Ohanaeze said that they were in Enugu to preach peace and and unity among Nigerians.

The Arewa youths leader said as he wanted to embark on the Enugu journey there were apprehensions amongst his people but he assured them that irrespective of religious and ethnic differences Nigeria is still one.

Rahama said that his group which has strong representation in all the wards of the 19 states of the North never supported the quit notice handed out to Igbos living in the North by some members of Arewa youth groups.

He disclosed that since the notice was issued his group had mobilized their members at the grassroots in all the wards in the North, saying that they would guarantee the safety of the Igbo living in the region.

Rahama who was accompanied in the trip by the Clark of the Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Abdulrazak Danjuma said that his group is working hard to ensure that Nigeria becomes the most peaceful country in the world.

He enjoined Ohanaeze to join hands to ensure there is absolute peace in the country.

Responding, the Enugu State Ohanaeze President, Chief Ogbonna, thanked the youths for their visit and message, saying that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, was also away to the North on a similar visit.