The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque
21st September 2017 - What Buhari told Trump – Onyeama
21st September 2017 - Attacks on northerners in S/east, threat to entire country -Northern Elders Forum
21st September 2017 - Afghan president thanks Trump for U.S. troop increase
21st September 2017 - Fire claims 4 in Kano
21st September 2017 - Customs intercept another 2,671 Pump Action rifles
21st September 2017 - Ogun commissioner identifies measure for ensuring safety in S’ West
21st September 2017 - International agencies equip young Nigerians with photographic skills
21st September 2017 - Restructuring, a nation-building opportunity, says el-Rufai
21st September 2017 - Quit notice: Igbo in Adamawa applaud Gov. Bindow
Home / National / Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque

Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque

— 21st September 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The officials of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Wednesday visited the Ogrute Mosque which got burnt last Saturday to commiserate with the Muslim community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.
The visit came just as the Ohanaeze also received some Arewa youths who brought message of peace to the apex Igbo-socio cultural organization in Enugu.
Rumours were rife on Saturday that the mosque was razed by members of the  Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but the organization has immediately  denied any involvement in the destruction of the worship centre.
The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonna, who led the other executives to the Mosque, said that they were in the place to re-echo the  peace and bond existing amongst all the residents of the state irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.
Ogbonna, who expressed sadness that the mosque was gutted by fire, urged the Muslim faithful to accept what happened as an act of God.
He advised them not to allow the unfortunate incident to affect the cordial relationship existing between Christians and Muslims living in the state.
He said: “We are here to sympathize with you and to tell you that whatever may be the case, we shall continue to be one.
“You have been here for several years and there has never been any incident of whatever form. So, our appeal is that you all should continue to live in peace.
“So, the essence of our coming here today is to show solidarity with the Imam and the Muslim community in this area.
“We have Christians, traditionalists and Muslims in this state and all of them practice their religion unhindered.
“There is absolute freedom of worship in Enugu State and as such everybody is free to pursue his or her religion. That’s why we felt touched that this happened to a house of God.”
In his response, the Chief Imam of Enugu-Ezike, Alhaji Ali Osai, expressed happiness that the Ohanaeze leadership came to visit them over the fire disaster.
He promised that they would sustain the peace which has existed between them and other adherents of other religions.
Similarly, the Speaker of Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria,  Ukkasha Hamza Rahama who led the other members of group on a visit to Ohanaeze said that they were in Enugu to preach peace and and unity among Nigerians.
The Arewa youths leader said as he wanted to embark on the Enugu journey there were apprehensions amongst his people but he assured them that irrespective of religious and ethnic differences Nigeria is still one.
Rahama said that his group which has strong representation in all the wards of the 19 states of the North never supported the quit notice handed out to Igbos living in the North by some members of Arewa youth groups.
He disclosed that since the notice was issued his group had mobilized their members at the grassroots in all the wards in the North, saying that they would guarantee the safety of the Igbo living in the region.
Rahama who was accompanied in the trip by the Clark of the Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Abdulrazak Danjuma said that his group is working hard to ensure that Nigeria becomes the most peaceful country in the world.
He enjoined Ohanaeze to join hands to ensure there is absolute peace in the country.
Responding, the Enugu State Ohanaeze President, Chief Ogbonna, thanked the youths for their visit and message, saying that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, was also away to the North on a similar visit.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful over burnt mosque

— 21st September 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The officials of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Wednesday visited the Ogrute Mosque which got burnt last Saturday to commiserate with the Muslim community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. The visit came just as the Ohanaeze also received some Arewa youths who brought message of peace to the apex…

  • What Buhari told Trump – Onyeama

    — 21st September 2017

    …says Super Tucano aircraft delivered to Nigeria From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York The federal government, has disclosed issues President Muhammadu Buhari discussed with United States (US) President Donald Trump. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who accompanied President Buhari to the lunch Trump had with select African leaders, said President Buhari took the opportunity to…

  • Attacks on northerners in S/east, threat to entire country -Northern Elders Forum

    — 21st September 2017

    …Urges FG to Investigate arms importation into Nigeria From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has warned that the unprovoked attacks on northerners in some States in the South-East and South-South pose an existential threat to the entire country Leader of the Forum, Dr Paul Unongo, who gave the warning at a news conference…

  • Fire claims 4 in Kano

    — 21st September 2017

    Four persons have died following an early morning fire outbreak at Tudun Murtala Quarters in Kano metropolis on Wednesday. The Director of the state Fire Service, Alhaji Mustapha Rilwan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday that the fire had also razed all the four rooms in the affected house. According…

  • Customs intercept another 2,671 Pump Action rifles

    — 21st September 2017

    The Tin-Can Island Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 2,671 pump action rifles imported from Turkey through profiling approach. The Comptroller-General of NCS, Retired Col. Hameed Ali, told journalists in Lagos on Thursday that the seizure was the fourth at the Lagos port within eight months. He said that “following increased arms seizures…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share