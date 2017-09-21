Ohanaeze visits Muslim faithful in Igbo-Eze over burnt mosque

….Receives Arewa youths on peace mission

From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Wednesday, visited the Ogrute Mosque in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The visit was to commiserate with the Muslim faithul there overt their mosque burtn last Saturday.

As the executives returned they received some Arewa youths who brought message of peace to the apex Igbo-socio cultural organisation in Enugu.

Rumours were rife, last Saturday, that the mosque was razed down by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a claim which the organisation immediately denied.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonna, who led the other executive members to the commuity, said that they were in the place to re-echo the existing peace and bond existing amongst all the residents of the state irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

Ogbonna, who expressed sadness that the mosque was gutted by fire, urged the Muslim faithful to accept what happened as an act of God.

He advised them not to allow the unfortunate incident to affect the cordial relationship existing between Christians and Muslims living in the state.

Ogbonna’s words, “We are here to sympathize with you and to tell you that whatever may be the case, we shall continue to be one.

“You have been here for several years and there has never been any incident of whatever form. So, our appeal is that you all should continue to live in peace.

“So, the essence of our coming here today is to show solidarity with the Imam and the Muslim community in this area.

“We have Christians, traditionalists and Muslims in this state and all of them practice their religion unhindered.

“There is absolute freedom of worship in Enugu State and as such everybody is free to pursue his or her religion. That’s why we felt touched that this happened to a house of God”, he said.

In his response, the Chief Imam of Enugu-Ezike, Alhaji Ali Osai, expressed happiness that the Ohanaeze leadership came to visit them over the fire disaster.

He promised that they would sustain the peace which has existed between them and other adherents of other religions.

As Ogbonna and the other executives of Ohanaeze returned to Enugu, some Arewa youths under the aegis of Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria came on a peaceful visit to the group.

Speaker of Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, who led the other members of group to see Ohanaeze group said that they were in Enugu to preach peace and one Nigeria.

The Arewa youths leader said as he wanted to embark on the Enugu journey there apprehensions amongst his people but he assured them that irrespective of religious and ethnic differences Nigeria is still one.

Rahama said that his group which has strong representation in all the wards of the 19 states of the North never supported the quit notice given to the Igbo living in the North by some Arewa youth groups.

He disclosed that since the notice was issued his group had mobilized their members at the grassroots in all the wards in the North, saying that they would guarantee the safety of the Igbo living in the region.

Rahama who was accompanied in the trip by the Clark of the Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Abdulrazak Danjuma said that his group is working hard to ensure that Nigeria becomes the most peaceful country in the world.

He enjoined Ohanaeze to join hands to ensure there is absolute peace in the country.

Responding, the Enugu State Ohanaeze President, Chief Ogbonna, thanked the youths for their visit and message, saying that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, was also away to the North on a similar visit.

He, however, told the visiting youths that whatever new agitation that has risen up was caused by President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said has marginalized the Igbo in an unprecedented manner.

Ogbonna noted that every Igbo man is now unhappy over the way the president has treated the Igbo nation, particularly in his appointment, saying that the elders had only differed from the IPOB agitation in the approach its leadership adopted.

He, therefore, called on President Buhari to rise up to become a good sportsman, as well as develop a forgiving heart needed in politics than still believing that some people did not support him in the last election.

Ogbonna told the youths to take back home to their people that Ohanaeze and Ndigbo in general support one Nigeria, but demand that everybody in the country should be treated equally and fairly.

He pointed out that the Igbo provide market for goods coming from the North just like the North do the same for goods from the East, saying that the Igbo have the capacity to survive anywhere in the world.