Ohanaeze set to organize elections for women, youth wings

Henry Okonkwo

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has announced that it is set to organise elections for its women and youth wings.

This announcement came less than 24 hours after the leadership of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing (OYW) headed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, president general; and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, secretary general, passed a vote of no confidence in the President General of the group, Chief Nnia John Nwodo, and further issued him a seven-day ultimatum to appear before disciplinary panel.

But Ohanaeze in a statement issued yesterday by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the Youth Election, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, dismissed the vote of no confidence by the youths, pointing out that there has not been a youth leadership of the Igbo group since almost a year ago.

Chukwu disclosed that they are set to conduct elections for the leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council and Ohanaeze Women Council (OWC), which offices he disclosed, have been vacant since the disbanding of the leadership of the OYC by the Ime-Obi Ohanaeze in 2016, and the expiration of the tenure of the OWC in 2017.

According to him, the elections would take place on April 20, for the OYC and April 21, 2018 for the OWC at the National Secretariat of the group in Enugu. Dr Chukwu said that the only conditions for the youth election are that aspirants must be between the ages of 18 and 50 while for the women it is 35 years and above.

He said that all the contestants must be sons and daughters of Igbo land irrespective of where they reside.