The Sun News
Latest
8th April 2018 - Ohanaeze set to organize elections for women, youth wings
8th April 2018 - Abia 2019: I’ll beat Ikpeazu again – Otti, APGA Chieftain
8th April 2018 - Kanu’s whereabouts: Anxiety grips IPOB
8th April 2018 - Hooligans, idiots began politics of money in Nigeria –Hajiya Ismail, ex-minister
8th April 2018 - Juliet 08130073833
8th April 2018 - How we achieved success in Boko Haram war –Buratai
8th April 2018 - Believe it or not, I’m still virgin at 25 –Crowncy Anyanwu, actress
8th April 2018 - Again, Kalu solicits support for Buhari
8th April 2018 - Senators oppose Buhari’s $1bn security equipment fund
8th April 2018 - Furore as masquerade beats pregnant woman to stupor in Anambra
Home / Cover / National / Ohanaeze set to organize elections for women, youth wings
Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze set to organize elections for women, youth wings

— 8th April 2018

Henry Okonkwo

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has announced that it is set to organise elections for its women and youth wings.

This announcement came less than 24 hours after the leadership of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing (OYW) headed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, president general; and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, secretary general, passed a vote of no confidence in the President General of the group, Chief Nnia John Nwodo, and further issued him a seven-day ultimatum to appear before disciplinary panel.

But Ohanaeze in a statement issued yesterday by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the Youth Election, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, dismissed the vote of no confidence by the youths, pointing out that there has not been a youth leadership of the Igbo group since almost a year ago.

Chukwu disclosed that they are set to conduct elections for the leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council and Ohanaeze Women Council (OWC), which offices he disclosed, have been vacant since the disbanding of the leadership of the OYC by the Ime-Obi Ohanaeze in 2016, and the expiration of the tenure of the OWC in 2017.

According to him, the elections would take place on April 20, for the OYC and April 21, 2018 for the OWC at the National Secretariat of the group in Enugu. Dr Chukwu said that the only conditions for the youth election are that aspirants must be between the ages of 18 and 50 while for the women it is 35 years and above.

He said that all the contestants must be sons and daughters of Igbo land irrespective of where they reside.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze set to organize elections for women, youth wings

— 8th April 2018

Henry Okonkwo Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has announced that it is set to organise elections for its women and youth wings. This announcement came less than 24 hours after the leadership of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing (OYW) headed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, president general; and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, secretary general, passed a vote…

  • APGA

    Abia 2019: I’ll beat Ikpeazu again – Otti, APGA Chieftain

    — 8th April 2018

    • Says incumbent governor has failed    • Narrates how he was robbed of victory in 2015 Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State in 2015, Dr Alex Otti, a banker-turned politician, is one of the politicians who are oiling their political machines to slug it…

  • Ipob

    Kanu’s whereabouts: Anxiety grips IPOB

    — 8th April 2018

    •Scribe expresses fear leader may have died •Blames military of complicity •Group vows to disrupt 2019 elections in S’East  Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to actualise a state of Biafra, saying that not even the emergence of a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction would stop the Biafra agitation and eventual…

  • Nigeria

    Hooligans, idiots began politics of money in Nigeria –Hajiya Ismail, ex-minister

    — 8th April 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Minister of Women Affairs during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Hayiya Aisha Ismail, has been lying low since that regime ended. However, she has kept herself busy with family issues. In this interview, she talks about her days as minister, life after public service, Northern women and politics, Nigerian’s…

  • Boko Haram

    How we achieved success in Boko Haram war –Buratai

    — 8th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has said that the interventions of the force in terms of welfare for troops have helped in successes achieve by the Nigerian Army in counter insurgency operations in the North East. The COAS made this declaration in Lagos at the commissioning of the re-modelled Nigerian Army College…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share