Ohanaeze poll: Ogbonna wins, becomes Lagos president

Ohanaeze poll: Ogbonna wins, becomes Lagos president

— 24th April 2018

Brown Chimezie

Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagoschapter, has successfully conducted its election with Chief Solomon Ogbonna emerging as president and Chief Vitus Uzor becoming his deputy.

The election, conducted by the local organising committee and headed by Agunze Ikokwu, and supervised by DIG Hillary Okpara (retd)-led committee, was peaceful as delegates comprising royal fathers, Aka Ikenga, Ndigbo Lagos, market leaders and other affiliate bodies, exercised their franchise to elect new leaders, to pilot the group’s affairs for the next four years.

Okpara said the large turnout during the poll showed that peace has returned to the Lagos chapter of the organisation.

While charging the new executive to reach out to others, who lost out in the exercise, Okpara described the successful conduct of the election as victory for all.
On his part, Ogbonna promised to keep his promises by using his vast experience in art and culture to move the association forward.

In the same vein, the newly-elected Secretary, Chief Everest Ozonweke, commended the delegates for remaining calm throughout the exercise and promised to work with other executive members, to ensure orderliness in the association.

The elected officials are: Chief Damian Okoye (treasurer), Chief Emma Ekwelibe (vice president Abia); Vine Osakwe (vice president Anambra); Chucks Smith, (vice president) and Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora (woman leader).
Others are, Everest Ozonweke (secretary general) and Thompson Ohia (ex-officio, Imo).

