The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th December 2016 - Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri
27th December 2016 - Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire
27th December 2016 - Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi
27th December 2016 - Cres Jane Agu 07088689727
27th December 2016 - Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants
27th December 2016 - Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta
27th December 2016 - Corruption getting worse –Onaiyekan
27th December 2016 - Only women can change Nigeria –NCWS president
27th December 2016 - FG to end drug hawking by August 1, 2017
27th December 2016 - Christmas: Kalu shares rice, other gift items 
Home / Cover / National / Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi

Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi

— 27th December 2016

From Petrus Obi, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday disclosed that the choice of the former minister of information, Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a collective decision of stakeholders of the state across political divide.
Governor Ugwuanyi explained that when he was informed that the position was zoned to Enugu State,  he called a meeting  of stakeholders where it was decided that it would be zoned to Nsukka.
He said the decision was based on the fact that Enugu West senatorial district had taken a shot at the post while Enugu East senatorial district was currently occupying the state leadership of the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation.
The governor who spoke at the civic reception in his honour by the people of Imilike in Udenu Local Government Area of the state in recognition of his remarkable achievements, said the stakeholders unanimously nominated Chief  Nwodo for the post after due consultation.
He added that unlike in the past, the people of the state were happy with the selection process.
“The choice of Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the choice of Enugu State,  not my personal choice,” Ugwuanyi said.
Other contenders for the Ohanaeze plum office are Chief Enechi Onyia (SAN), Mike Ajogwu (SAN) among others.
The election is slated for January.
Already, a 21-man electoral committee led by Professor Anya O. Anya has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise that will usher in a new executive to pilot the affairs of the Igbo apex body for the next four years.
Other members of the electoral body include former health minister, Professor A.B.C Nwosu who is to serve as secretary, Prof.Ihechukwu Madubuike, Prof. Elo Amucheazi, Prof. Philip Atanmo, Prof. Sam Ukpabi and Ambassador Eddy Onuoha.
Others include Col.J.O.G Achuzia (retd), General Godwin Ugwuoke, Akunne Aroh Azikiwe, Dr. Chris Akoluka, Chief Kate Ezeofor, among others.
Briefing newsmen after their inauguration, Prof Anya promised that the committee would live up to expectations of the duty entrusted to them.
“Things have to change.It is only through good leadership that the desired  change can be impacted. We shall do our best for Ndigbo,” he said.
Also, the out going President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. Igariwey expressed belief that the electoral committee would live up to the challenges of the duty entrusted to them, since they are proven men and women of integrity.
Igariwey explained that the January 12, 2017 transition to a new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was in tandem with the four years tenure that his executive was elected to serve. Also in line with the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which also was the same electoral guidelines in conformity with the constitution through which his predecessor and the previous leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo were elected.
He explained that there was no crisis on the issue of tenure of elected executive of the organisation, as being speculated in some quarters. He stated that the alleged two-year tenure was purely the imagination of trouble shooters.
Commenting on the controversy being generated on the purported choice of Dr. Nnia Nwodo as his successor, Professor Igariwey stressed that there was no doubting the fact that Enugu State would produce the next president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in line with the zoning principle of top positions  enshrined in the constitution of the organisation.
“Further to that, the constitution also provides that at least three candidates from the state should  contest  for the position and they must buy their forms as an indication of interest and thereafter, appear before the electoral committee for screening.”
He stressed that the electoral committee which has commenced work immediately would in due time, publish list of candidates who bought the forms and passed through the screening exercise.
Igariwey said there were no other methods through which elections are conducted in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the organisation was not subject to dictates from any political or social pressure group.
The out going Secretary  General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Joe Nwaorgu also spoke in the same vein, stating that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership was not subject to the dictates of South East Governors,and nobody could impose any candidate on the group.
He assured that the new executive members  would be produced based on majority votes of delegates from the five Igbo states and Igbo speaking tribes from Delta and Rivers states.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Suicide bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri

— 27th December 2016

… 2016 my best year as governor, says Shettima An attempt by two suicide bombers to wreck havoc a day after Christmas has been thwarted as one of the suspects was killed and the other arrested by security personnel. While emergency workers have evacuated the remains of the female bomber, Nigerian soldiers took the other…

  • Confusion trails death of grandma, 4 children in fire

    — 27th December 2016

    •Suspects at large Stories from Paul Osuyi, Asaba THERE was confusion at the weekend in Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State following the mysterious death of a grandmother and four of her children who were set ablaze by assailants on Christmas Day. Community sources said the fire was a make-belief,…

  • Ohanaeze: Nwodo is our choice for president general –Ugwuanyi

    — 27th December 2016

    From Petrus Obi, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday disclosed that the choice of the former minister of information, Chief Nnia Nwodo for the post of president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a collective decision of stakeholders of the state across political divide. Governor Ugwuanyi explained that when he was informed that the…

  • Buhari’s men frustrating peace moves –Militants

    — 27th December 2016

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the Olive branch to Niger Delta militants, the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) has accused some forces in and out of government of frustrating his peace efforts. The President had on Sunday while receiving a delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents led…

  • Navy deploys more warships in Niger Delta

    — 27th December 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas said the newly acquired warships commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos two weeks ago have been deployed in the troubled Niger Delta region. Speaking to newsmen during the 2016 Nigerian Navy Ball, also known as Navy End of Year Party, organised…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351