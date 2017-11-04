Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands probe of Kanu’s disappearance

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has charged the Federal government to investigate the sudden disappearance of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

The organization said the Federal Government must be ready to produce Kanu as he suddenly disappeared from his residence after the military staged the operation python dance in his compound at Afaraukwu in Abia State.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Secretary of the organization in the state, Prince Erondu Uche also urged Nigerians who know the whereabouts of Kanu to assist the government in finding him. He said “although the Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not support Kanu’s agitation, the fact remains that he is an Igbo man, and as Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, we hold it a duty to know his whereabouts, hence the call on the Federal Government to produce him.”

Uche who said that the current challenges facing Nigeria which includes insecurity, agitations, corruption, poverty and marginalization call for urgent attention by the Federal Government, also stressed the need for patriotism among all Nigerians.

He stressed that the country can only move forward if all Nigerians unite and work together for the progress of the country. Also, he stressed the need for those in government to be transparent and dedicated in order to earn the trust of the governed.

“There should be no ‘sacred cows’ in the fight against corruption; there should be respect for the rule of law by all. Henceforth, the violation of our people’s human right under any guise should stop immediately,” he stressed.

He added that “the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should ensure that only the services of competent people are employed without nepotism.” Also, he advised the Presidency to take the clamour for restructuring more serious, noting that the issue is being handled with levity.

While making case for the restructuring of the country, Uche said the call for restructuring should be exclusively championed by President Muhammadu Buhari in the overall interest of all Nigerians, adding that “the first restructuring we need is restructuring of our minds.”

He hinted that the organization has produced an album which was dedicated for the country in order to promote the unity of the nation.