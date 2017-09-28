The Sun News
Latest
28th September 2017 - Abuja Police Command defies IGP, continues road blocks
28th September 2017 - Ohanaeze cancels 2017 Igbo Day in Bayelsa
28th September 2017 - FG negotiates with US on looted funds
28th September 2017 - Nigeria to quit 90 organisations
28th September 2017 - Boko Haram: Cameroon deports 100,000 Nigerians
28th September 2017 - Resumption: Senate sets fresh hurdles for Ndume
28th September 2017 - Court grants Olubadan’s application for substituted service on new obas
28th September 2017 - NJC appoints Salami, Agbakoba, others to monitor trial of corruption cases
28th September 2017 - Nwodo, Ohanaeze leader, spits fire in London
28th September 2017 - FG declares Monday, October 2, public holiday
Home / National / Ohanaeze cancels 2017 Igbo Day in Bayelsa

Ohanaeze cancels 2017 Igbo Day in Bayelsa

— 28th September 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation,  Ohaneze Ndigbo, has announced the cancellation of the 2017 Igbo Day celebration in Bayelsa State.
According to the group, instead of an elaborate celebration as they do annually in the state, the day would be marked indoors for sober reflections and prayers for unity and peace in Nigeria.
The group while  noting that the  Igbo in Bayelsa State cannot pretend over the incidence of violence and killings in the Eastern states over the agitations by some members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), the decision to cancel the celebration in Bayelsa was to mourn those that were killed in Aba and Umuahia  in Abia State.
The President of the Bayelsa State chapter of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Maurice Amaku, who disclosed this in a press briefing in Yenagoa, said the decision was borne out of a collective agreement reached by the leaders and members of the Igbo community in the state.
Chief Amaku urged the Igbo to use the period for sober reflection by holding prayers in their individual homes.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abuja Police Command defies IGP, continues road blocks

— 28th September 2017

The police in Abuja say they will continue to barricade roads across the Federal Capital Territory, citing soaring criminal activities. Anjuguri Manzah, spokesperson for the FCT command, said officers had been ordered to “embark on vigorous stop and search along the highways,” as part of police’s response to rising cases of criminality in Abuja and…

  • Ohanaeze cancels 2017 Igbo Day in Bayelsa

    — 28th September 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation,  Ohaneze Ndigbo, has announced the cancellation of the 2017 Igbo Day celebration in Bayelsa State. According to the group, instead of an elaborate celebration as they do annually in the state, the day would be marked indoors for sober reflections and prayers for unity and peace in…

  • FG negotiates with US on looted funds

    — 28th September 2017

    • Expects return of stolen money from UAE, Germany, others From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has revealed plans to adopt a new approach to recover stolen funds stashed abroad. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who briefed State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday, said the…

  • Nigeria to quit 90 organisations

    — 28th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria has begun a process to exit 90 international organisations out of 310 she currently belongs to. The decision is coming after accumulating backlog of $120 million in membership dues and other financial commitments, estimated at $70 million annually. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who disclosed this at the end…

  • Boko Haram: Cameroon deports 100,000 Nigerians

    — 28th September 2017

    Cameroon has deported 100,000 Nigerian refugees in the hope of stemming the spread of Boko Haram. The Human Rights Watch (HRW) made this known, yesterday. The group said in a report that the deportation defied a plea by the United Nations (UN) refugee agency not to return anyone to the North Eastern, where Boko Haram…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share