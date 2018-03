The remains of Prof. Ayodele Olatunde Ogunleye, a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, will be buried on Friday, March 9, 2018, in his hometown, Owo, Ondo State. He died on January 5, 2018, aged 69 years.

The funeral service will hold at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pentecost Parish, Okedogbon, Owo.

A Service of Songs took place on Monday at the Chapel of Christ Our Light, University of Lagos while a Commendation Service/Lying in State held the following day between 9 and 10.30 am at the Faculty of Education, UNILAG, after which the body moved to Owo.

Christian wake held at his residence on Old Ikare Road, Opposite Water Corporation, off Benin-Owo Express Way, Owo.