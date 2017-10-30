Ogun Vigilante Service gets new uniform

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta.

Poised to reposition the operations and create unique identity for the state-owned vigilante service, the Ogun State Government has unveiled new uniform for men and officers of the Vigilante Service of Ogun State (VSO).

Unveiling the uniform in Abeokuta, the state capital, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, noted that the initiative was to reposition VSO for strategic operations and give it a more befitting outlook that will promote and make the the organisation presentable to the public.

“With this new look, we expect better performance and service delivery in your operations. The public will want to see your new carriage, comportment, neatness and professionalism, so on behalf of the State government I congratulate you all.

“I hereby charge our officers to be more proactive, renew your commitments and join hands with the state government in bringing crimes to the barest minimum in Ogun and environs”. Ojuko remarked “

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Commander of VSO, Mr. Soji Ganzallo, restated the organisation’s commitment in partnering with other security agencies in combating crimes.

He, equally, assured that his men would continue to ensure that security of lives and property in various communities in the state are guaranteed.

Ganzallo, however, added that regular training programmes had been carried out in order to fully equip the officers for the challenges ahead of them.

He also appealed to members of the public to provide vital information that would help in unravelling criminals and their hideouts in the state.