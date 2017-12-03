The Sun News
Home / National / Ogun to begin haulage harmonisation Monday

Ogun to begin haulage harmonisation Monday

— 3rd December 2017

The Ogun State Government will, on Monday, hold a stakeholders’ meeting to kick-start its Haulage Harmonisation programme to ease payment for all Haulage related fees across the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Adewale Oshinowo through his Press Officer, Mrs. Gbemisola Akanbi, said the event, with the theme: Harmonization: Eradicating Multiplicity in Haulage Revenue collection, will take place at the June 12 cultural centre in Kuto, Abeokuta.

Invited stakeholders are expected to be seated by 11:00am.

Mr. Oshinowo said apart from curbing multiplicity of haulage taxes by different government agencies, the haulage harmonization programme would also ensure ease of payment and promote transparency in the collection haulage processes.

The Commissioner listed the Ministries involved in the programme as Agriculture, Commerce and Industry, as well as Environment and Forestry.

He enjoined all concerned to take advantage of the meeting in clearing the airs on matters that affects their operation as Heads of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies would also be in attendance to shed light on issues of concern.

The event which will be declared open by the state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and would have in attendance, all members of the State Executive Council, Members of the State House of Assembly, Permanent Secretaries, Royal fathers, Chairmen of Local Government Areas/ LCDAs and other dignitaries from within and out of the state.‎

